Oregon's Biggest Concerns Ahead of Michigan: What’s Real, What’s an Overreaction

Just a few weeks ago, following its third loss of the season, it appeared as though the Oregon Ducks' chances of making the College Football Playoff were slim to none. However, following an overwhelming 41-28 victory over then-No. 12 Ohio State, No. 16 Oregon appears to have a legitimate shot at earning a spot in the postseason.

The Ducks have now won two consecutive games against ranked opponents, including a statement victory over the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. With what should be a relatively manageable schedule remaining, the Ducks have put themselves in a much better position heading into the final stretch of the regular season. However, despite the recent turnaround, there are still plenty of concerns surrounding coach Dan Lanning and this Oregon team as it prepares to face Michigan.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) tries to tackle Oregon Ducks running back Da'jaun Riggs (21) during the NCAA football game in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite having three losses in the season, two of which came against unranked opponents, Oregon has had several opportunities to prove it can compete with the best teams in the country. The problem is that this was a roster many fans and analysts believed was the most talented of the Lanning era.

An analysis by The Athletic estimates Oregon's 2026 player budget at $48 million to $54 million, ranking among the top three nationally. With that kind of investment and the expectations that came with it, questions about whether the Ducks have gotten the most out of their roster are difficult to ignore. And if Oregon can't turn that talent and investment into consistent results, what does that mean for the future of the program?

Despite the win over Ohio State, there are two major concerns surrounding Oregon heading into its matchup with Michigan. But how significant are those concerns, and which ones are legitimate reasons for Ducks fans to worry?

Writing Off Oregon's Playoff Hopes Could Be a Mistake

Just a few weeks ago, Oregon's College Football Playoff hopes looked like they were slipping away. Three losses, including two to unranked opponents in Illinois and Oklahoma State, left the Ducks with very little room for error. Even after Saturday's 41-28 upset over Ohio State, there is still a legitimate concern that Oregon has already done too much damage to its resume to make a late-season push into the 12-team field.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola before a touchdown play as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In fact, nearly every major playoff projection currently has the Ducks on the outside looking in. ESPN's Allstate Playoff Predictor gives Oregon just a 25 percent chance of reaching the postseason. On3 also excludes Oregon from its projected bracket, and Bleacher Report has the Ducks all the way down at No. 22. The concern isn't necessarily that Oregon can't win its remaining games. It's that even if the Ducks do, it might not be enough to make up for the losses they've already accumulated.

However, writing off the Ducks entirely at this point might be premature. For starters, Oregon still has a relatively favorable schedule ahead. None of its remaining opponents are ranked, and all three have losing records in Big Ten play. Michigan presents the toughest remaining matchup, but the Ducks have an opportunity to finish the regular season on a five-game winning streak.

More importantly, Oregon still has a potential path through the Big Ten Championship Game. The Ducks are currently 4-2 in conference play and could finish 7-2 if they win out. Their victories over Ohio State and USC could also prove important in conference tiebreaker scenarios. I

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana versus Minnesota football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indiana, which currently sits ahead of Oregon in the standings, is one of the biggest teams to watch. If the Hoosiers stumble down the stretch, the Ducks could have an opportunity to climb into the conference championship picture. Winning the Big Ten would guarantee Oregon a spot in the 12-team playoff.

The at-large route is considerably more difficult, and Oregon would likely need help from teams ahead of it, particularly as conference play winds down and other contenders begin picking up losses. But with so much parity across college football this season, there is still an opportunity for the playoff picture to shift considerably before Selection Sunday.

Oregon has certainly put itself in a difficult position, and Saturday's win doesn't erase what happened earlier in the season. But the Ducks aren't eliminated, either. If they take care of business over the next few weeks, they could make things interesting in December. Calling their playoff hopes over already is an overreaction.

Missing Playoff Could Have Bigger Consequences for Oregon's Future

Oregon's playoff hopes go beyond what happens on the field this season. With the amount of money being invested in building a championship-caliber roster, missing the College Football Playoff could create some difficult questions for the program heading into the offseason. The Ducks aren't just trying to compete for a spot in the 12-team field. They're trying to maintain the momentum of a program that has made significant financial commitments to keep up with the best teams in college football.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells after calling a timeout as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to estimates reported by The Athletic, Oregon is expected to spend between $48 million and $54 million on its 2026 roster, which makes it one of the most expensive teams in the country. That's a significant investment, and one that comes with expectations of competing for championships.

That's where the concern surrounding donor fatigue becomes more relevant. In the current college football landscape, programs are repeatedly asking their biggest supporters to contribute to roster building and athletic department operations.

The potential recruiting consequences are just as important. Oregon has built a roster capable of competing with the best teams in the country, but maintaining that level of talent requires continuing to win recruiting battles and keeping its current players invested in the program. In an era when players have more financial opportunities and freedom to transfer, failing to meet expectations can make those conversations more difficult.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, one missed playoff appearance isn't going to undo everything Dan Lanning has built in Eugene. Oregon still has significant financial backing, recruiting resources and a strong foundation. However, the expectations surrounding this program are different now. When a program invests tens of millions of dollars into a roster, there is an expectation that the results will follow. If the Ducks fall short of the playoffs, the consequences could extend well beyond this season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.