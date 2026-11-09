Oregon Receiver Dakorien Moore Doesn't Hold Back on Silenced Ohio State Crowd

Oregon Ducks fans are buzzing after their team walked into Columbus and upset the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes 41-28 on Saturday. With the win, the Ducks improve to 6-3 and keep alive their hopes of winning their second Big Ten title in the last three seasons and making the College Football Playoff.

Given how unpredictable this season has been for many teams across the country, the Ducks, even with three losses, have a clear path to the CFP with three regular-season games remaining against the Michigan Wolverines (Nov. 14), Michigan State Spartans (Nov. 20), and Washington Huskies (Nov. 28).

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) catches a pass in front of Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Riley Pettijohn (5) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Several Oregon stars stood out in their upset win over the Buckeyes, including leading wide receiver Dakorien Moore. After the game, Moore spoke about the Buckeyes fans who left early as Oregon extended their lead to a comfortable margin in the fourth quarter.

“If I’m being honest, the only thing I was doing is going out there playing for the man next to me. I wasn’t even worried about the fans and everything, but as you can see, it started out 103,000 and ended with less than half of that,” Moore said. “Just going out there executing, we knew the stands were gonna look like that every time.”

Dakorien Moore Shines vs. Ohio State

Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) catches a one hand touchdown as Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Dominick Kelly (24) defends during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore had an afternoon for the Ducks against the Buckeyes, leading the team in receiving with seven receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown. His highlight-reel one-handed grab was a defining moment in the Ducks' second-half shellacking of the Buckeyes.

For a Ducks wide receiver room that's taken its hits this season with injuries to Evan Stewart and Jeremiah McClellan, Moore has risen to the occasion, which has helped the growth of his new starting quarterback, Dylan Raiola.

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Now, nine games into the season, Moore is the Ducks' leading receiver with a total of 41 receptions for 545 yards and six touchdowns. The sophomore wide receiver has now surpassed his season total from last year with his performance against the Buckeyes and has doubled his touchdown total from 2025.

Since his struggles in his starting debut on Oct. 10 against the No. 8 UCLA Bruins, Raiola’s confidence has grown, and that showed in Saturday’s win over the Buckeyes. Raiola finished the win throwing for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 25 of 40 passes.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola throws out a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The turnaround the Ducks' offense has shown since the firing of former offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer has been the reset Oregon has needed this season. After the 21-10 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Oct. 24, a majority of Oregon fans thought their aspirations of reaching the CFP were over.

Now, with the statement win over the Buckeyes, the Ducks' path to the CFP is clear. While they could need help along the way to make the 12-team CFP bracket, as long as Oregon wins out, they’ll have a strong case. The Ducks are aiming for their third consecutive CFP appearance.

What's Next For Oregon Ducks?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola before a touchdown play as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Next up on the schedule for the Ducks is their second-to-last home game against the Michigan Wolverines. The Ducks and Wolverines will kick off at Autzen Stadium at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on FS1.

It’ll be the first meeting between the Ducks and Wolverines since Nov. 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The then No. 1-ranked Ducks, led by former quarterback Dillon Gabriel, led Oregon to a 38-17 win en route to a Big Ten championship in their first year in the conference.

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