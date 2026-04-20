Oregon Ducks' Biggest Recruiting Targets Before Summer Visits

The Oregon Ducks are in the middle of arguably their busiest few weeks of the year when it comes to recruiting, with coach Dan Lanning and his staff working to bring the best recruits in the country to Eugene to further their playing careers.

The Ducks are currently ranked at No. 9 in Rivals' 2027 recruiting rankings, with plenty of time to move into the top five and perhaps take the No. 1 spot when all is said and done.

Oregon Ducks Still Recruiting California

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Ducks have built strongest ties to the best high schools in California, such as Mater Dei High School and Servite High School, and they will be hoping to draw on past success in that department in the coming weeks.

The Ducks' recruiting pipeline out of California took a bit of a hit in the early goings of the offseason, with four-star Danny Lang committing to USC, and offensive lineman Drew Fielder following suit by following Lang to USC. Lang plays for Mater Dei and Fielder plays for Servite as the Trojans continue to prioritize in-state recruiting.

On3's Adam Gorney recently reported that the Ducks are in the hunt and are a team that could possibly flip 2027 five-star cornerback recruit Donte Wright away from the Georgia Bulldogs. Wright is the No. 1 prospect in the state of California and plays high school football at Long Beach Poly.

Another defensive recruit that the Ducks are looking into is four-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou, who plays high school football at Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (California). Fakatou spoke with On3 after his last trip to Eugene and had nothing but praise for Lanning and the Ducks.

“Coach Lanning’s message to me was that I’m a need, not a want, their d-line room is going to be empty next year, and they actually need me. With a head coach saying they need me and emphasizing it, that’s really special.

The Ducks have had a ton of success recruiting out of California in the past. Current Ducks running back Jordon Davison was a stand-out player while at Mater Dei High School, and current Duck incoming freshman four-star recruit cornerback Davon Benjamin played at Oaks Christian.

Oregon Ducks Still Recruiting Nationally

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the Big Ten Network stage during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Ducks were to falter with both Fakatou and Wright, there wouldn't be too much reason to feel disappointed or let down. The Ducks and Lanning have found success recruiting out of the state of Alabama, where for the past two seasons the Ducks have earned the commitment and signature from the No. 1 player in the state for both years.

Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high-fives fans before a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Fakatou and Wright committing to the Ducks would not only help the Ducks' recruiting rankings, but it would also help establish the Oregon-to-California pipeline in recruiting after a few decommits. The Ducks had the No. 4 recruiting class in 2026 according to On3, and are currently ranked at No. 9 by On3, with six four-star recruits and two three-star recruits committed for 2027.

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