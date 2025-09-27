Oregon Ducks' Biggest X-Factor In Upset Bid Over Penn State
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will be in University Park, Pennsylvania for a rematch of the 2024 Big Ten Championship with No. 3 Penn State. The Lions crowd is set to swarm Beaver stadium in the infamous White Out for the prime time matchup.
Although Penn State has home-field advantage and the excitement of ESPN's College GameDay coming to town, Fox Sports analyst, Joel Klatt went on The Herd with Collin Cowherd, and discussed how Oregon quarterback Dante Moore will be the X-factor.
Moore Is Shinning
At the start of the year, there were some doubts surrounding Moore's lack of experience, but his performance through the first four weeks has brought his name back into the spotlight.
"I think Dante Moore is quickly becoming one of the Heisman favorites in college football," Klatt said on the show. "He is ridiculously talented as thrower, but he's also prepared, and can run. That combination for me makes him a really dangerous player."
Moore has totaled 1,049 yards with 962 through the air, and 11 passing touchdowns with just one lone interception. But his most legitimate test to his ability, and talent will be against the Nittany Lions.
"I'll tell you the White Out at Penn State is probably the most difficult environment in all of college football," Klatt continued.
A tough environment for a new starter in a program could either lead to a series mistakes that derails the game, and plummets a player confidence. Klatt said it best by saying Moore is prepared, especially because he had the entire 2024 season to develop in shadows of coach Dan Lanning, and offensive coordinator Will Stein's system.
The Ducks are in the best situation possible when it comes to offensive production heading to this game. It's quarterback has maintained poise during blowout wins, and shown flashes of how great he can be, while also executing at a high level.
Lions' Can't Get The Job Done
Penn State may have the home-field advantage with the fiery crowd, bright lights, and spectacle that ESPN's College GameDay will bring to campus, but that won't excuse the rather disappointing history of the Lions.
"Penn State in general, under James Franklin, they do not win these types of games," Klatt said. "You've got to go back to 2016 for the last time they won a regular season game against a top 10 opponent. It's 14 in a row, they're 0-14 in the regular season against a top 10 opponent."
This is where Oregon has it's edge over Penn State because in just his third year, coach Dan Lanning, and the Ducks' were able to take down a top 10 opponent in the regular season -- 32-31 victory vs. No. 2 Ohio State.
"I think James Franklin has to win this game," Klatt continued. "Dan Lanning and Oregon don't have to win this game, but if Penn State loses at home...We're all going to be sitting there and thinking to ourselves, is he ever going to win a matchup game?"
With all eyes on Beaver Stadium Sept. 27. the stage is set for either James Franklin and Penn State to finally show dominance in the regular season or an opportunity for Lanning and the Ducks to prove that it's program can still dominate the Big Ten.