Oregon Fans Will Love What Urban Meyer Said About Dante Moore

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is entering the 2026 season with high expectations from college football analyst and fans, and three-time national champion head coach Urban Meyer is among them.

What Urban Meyer Said About Dante Moore

"I'm gonna go with Dante Moore. He came back, could have went to the NFL. I love the kid," Meyer said on his podcast, The Triple Option, when revealing his favorite betting pick for the 2026 Heisman Trophy winner. "I love his staff, I think Oregon's going to be right there at the end again. But I just, looking at these odds. Arch Manning, CJ Carr, Josh Hoover have better odds when statistically Dante had a better year. It's interesting how Vegas does that"

Former head coach Urban Meyer watches from the sideline during the NCAA football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"But I think the best player's going to be Jeremiah Smith, but that's hard for a receiver to win it. I'm going to go Dante Moore. Just statistically had a hell of a year. But more importantly, I really respect this kid. He bought his time behind learning the trade from Dillon Gabriel. He didn't transfer. He stuck around, and he stuck around to come back to get more experience," Meyer continued.

Heisman Trophy Betting Odds

Per FanDuel Sportsbook, the top four quarterbacks with the best betting odds to win the Heisman in 2026 are as follows:

1. CJ Carr, Notre Dame +800

2. Arch Manning, Texas +950

3. Josh Hoover, Indiana +1100

4. Dante Moore, Oregon +1300

4. Julian Sayin, Ohio State +1300

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is tied with Moore and Sayin with odds of +1300 of winning the Heisman Trophy.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Dante Moore's Potential With the Oregon Ducks

If Moore does experience the level of success that puts him into the conversation for college football's top individual honor, Oregon will likely reach a third-consecutive College Football Playoff. Moore is entering his second season as the starting quarterback under Ducks coach Dan Lanning, but 2026 will be Moore's first without offensive coordinator Will Stein in Eugene.

With Stein the new head coach of Kentucky, Lanning promoted former Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer to be the program's offensive coordinator. How that transition goes for Moore and Oregon will be worth monitoring for both his individual and the team's success.

oregon ducks Drew Mehringer dakorien moore dan lanning college football playoff injury dante moore | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Oregon's postseason hopes rest on Moore's shoulders for the most part, like any top quarterback, but he is expected to be surrounded by a formidabble supporting cast.

Wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart look to return from injury while fans are hoping for Jeremiah McClellan to take the next step after breaking out in 2025. McClellan caught 38 passes for 557 yards and three touchdowns, and Moore finished his true freshman season with 497 yards and three touchdowns on 34 receptions. Stewart missed the entire season with a torn patellar tendon, but he announced his decision to return to Oregon and forgo the NFL Draft in January.

