Three Things to Watch From Oregon vs. Boise State

The Oregon Ducks snapped a rare streak back in 2024: Boise State's dominance against them. Oregon finally defeated the Broncos for the first time ever, plus ended a three-game slide against BSU.

This Broncos team enters the 2026 season aiming for revenge, and attempting to deliver their first big statement as a new Pac-12 representative. Boise State once again fuels intrigue as a potential Group of Five representative for the College Football Playoff. Oregon falling in the rematch certainly will boost those hopes out of the Potato State.

Oregon Ducks College Football Dan Lanning Peach Bowl Indiana Hoosiers Semifinal Dante Moore Fernando Mendoza national championship odd | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Here are the trio of things to look for out of this version of Oregon against Boise State.

Oregon to Welcome Back Key Blocker

Oregon rolled without a key interior offensive lineman during late August practices due to injury.

But coach Dan Lanning dropped this big update on Aug. 31: Left guard Dave Iuli has been practicing in recent days and should be good to go, strengthening Oregon's offensive line rotation in week 1.

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Dave Iuli (74) blocks Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mason Reiger (22) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iuli sets a nasty tone up front when healthy. He showed patience too in finally landing a starting role as a redshirt junior last season. Now Oregon trusts the 6-3, 335-pounder to open up running lanes off his tenacity and power.

But Iuli is lauded as a pass blocker too, allowing zero sacks of quarterback Dante Moore last season. Iuli is facing a Broncos interior defensive line that will more than likely feature two new starters.

Dan Lanning will Unleash Some Freshmen Early

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field with his team for warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard

Lanning trusted wide receiver Dakorien Moore one year ago to unleash his speed in last year's season opener against Montana State.

Now five-star wide receiver signing for the 2026 recruiting class Jalen Lott looks ready to follow suit. Even amid a deep wideout room. But he's not alone when it comes to first-time college football players earning some snaps right away against Boise State.

Fellow five-star Jett Washington looks like a contender to play out of the gate at safety. Washington immediately turned heads with some uncanny hops and hands during one viral practice clip in August.

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore in Orange Bowl uniforms | Jake Bunn / Oregon Ducks on S

This doesn't mean Lanning will start a long lineup of true freshmen compared to Oregon's Big Ten rival USC against San José State. But the Ducks coach likely will throw key members of the 2026 class out there to gain an athletic advantage during certain personnel groupings. Or even get turned to if a certain position needs a spark during the game.

Oregon shouldn't rule out sending out four-star addition Davon Benjamin either, who's handling the versatile 'STAR' role as the fifth defensive back. The Ducks can turn to Benjamin's versatility and closing speed here.

Oregon Ducks' Run Defense

A pack of Oregon defenders overwhelm Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This time Oregon doesn't have to worry about running back Ashton Jeanty aiming to wear down the Ducks out of the backfield. BSU is now two years removed from Jeanty's illustrious career.

But these Broncos still will lean into the ground game, especially with junior running back Dylan Riley returning. Sophomore Sire Gaines forms a two-headed monster here too, as he and Riley combined for 1,977 yards last season.

Boise State coach Spencer Danielson plus co-offensive coordinator Nate Pottet and Zak Hill likely will funnel Boise State's plays up the right hand side of the line. That area presents the most returners compared to the blindside. Right guard Roger Carreron and right tackle Daylon Metoyer have a massive handful on their hands, though, as they'll likely face Oregon defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington and edge rusher Teitum Tuioti. Both bring brute force and gap control to Oregon's side.

Perhaps this game comes down to one final play like the last meeting. Oregon presents the edge in having the deeper set of playmakers. But this game comes down to which defensive trench unit dominates consistently for all four quarters.

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