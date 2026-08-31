National Analyst Makes Bold Claim About Oregon Ducks' Offensive Weapons

The Oregon Ducks have built one of the deepest and most dangerous receiving rooms in college football. Even with the departures of key receivers from a season ago such as Malik Benson and Gary Bryant Jr. and tight end Kenyon Sadiq, the Ducks still have plenty of returning talent from last year’s roster poised to take a step forward in 2026.

Between Evan Stewart returning from injury, Dakorien Moore looking to build off a standout freshman season and Jamari Johnson poised to take on the main tight end role this season, there is no shortage of weapons in Oregon’s offense.

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore makes a catch for a touchdown during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There have been high expectations surrounding that trio ahead of Oregon’s season-opening matchup against Boise State, but Big Ten Network football analyst and former Michigan tight end Jake Butt added even more to the hype surrounding the Ducks’ top pass catchers.

“I would put his top three pass catchers in Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore and the tight end Jamari Johnson,” said Butt on Big Ten Network. “That’s three of the best that you can find in all of college football.”

It is a bold claim considering the level of talent across the country, but Butt’s assessment isn’t just based on hype.

Jan 6, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines former player Jake Butt looks on from the Big Ten Network set during media day before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Washington Huskies at George R Brown Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Each of Oregon’s three top pass catchers has already shown the ability to make an impact at the collegiate level, whether it is Stewart’s proven production against Power Four competition, Moore’s immediate impact as a freshman or Johnson’s efficiency.

Oregon Ducks Talented Pass-Catching Trio

Evan Stewart:

Stewart enters 2026 with years of proven production at the Power Four level.

His first season in Eugene showed what he could do in Oregon’s offense. Stewart finished the 2024 season with 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 12.8 yards per reception.

The biggest evidence of his ability came against some of the best competition on Oregon’s schedule.

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Against Ohio State, Stewart turned in one of the best performances of his Oregon career. He caught seven passes for 149 yards and a touchdown against a Buckeyes defense that ranked among the best in the nation.

A torn patellar tendon kept Stewart off the field in 2025, but his return gives Oregon a veteran receiver with experience producing against high-level competition.

Dakorien Moore:

Moore has a much smaller collegiate résumé than Stewart, but what he accomplished as a freshman makes it easy to see why expectations are so high entering his second season.

He finished his freshman campaign with 34 receptions for 497 yards and three receiving touchdowns, averaging 14.6 yards per catch. He also added 49 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on four carries.

Although those numbers don’t necessarily jump off the page, especially when compared with the massive freshman seasons produced by players such as Jeremiah Smith or Ryan Williams, at the same time, he also was not asked to operate as the focal point of Oregon’s passing game from the opening week. Still, he produced 497 receiving yards on just 34 receptions.

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore brings down a reception under cover from Fighting Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore already has a full season of college football experience under his belt. Now, with a year of development behind him, Oregon can expand his role and ask him to become a more consistent presence throughout the offense.

Jamari Johnson:

Johnson just might be the least familiar name of the three nationally, but his production in 2025 gives backing to the attention he is receiving.

After transferring to Oregon from Louisville, the 6-foot-5, 257-pound tight end emerged as a reliable option behind Sadiq.

Johnson caught 32 passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns in 2025, averaging 15.9 yards per reception. He also recorded 291 yards after the catch.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) runs the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mario Landino (97) during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His 15.9 yards per reception was already impressive for a tight end, but his efficiency becomes even more notable when compared with some of the biggest names at the position.

Johnson averaged more yards per reception in 2025 than Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland and Brock Bowers did during their respective high-volume seasons.

There are plenty of tight ends across the country who can produce as receivers, and there are plenty who can provide value as blockers. Johnson has the potential to do both at a high level.

That combination of size and explosiveness makes Johnson a difficult matchup for defenses.

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