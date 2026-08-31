One Oregon Ducks Coach Tabbed as Future Head Coaching Candidate Already

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks are preparing to open the 2026 regular season against Boise State with two new coordinators calling plays under coach Dan Lanning: offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and defensive coordinator Chris Hampton.

Before the season even kicks off, Hampton is already being recognized as a future head-coaching candidate.

Oregon Ducks' Coaching Turnover in 2026

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton speaks during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How both Hampton and Mehringer perform in their new roles remains to be seen, but the turnover in those two key positions has not affected Oregon's championship chances this season, or at least the perception of the Ducks' chances.

Lanning had not hired a new defensive coordinator since initially hiring Cal's current coach Tosh Lupoi as part of Lanning's first coaching staff at Oregon. The Ducks coach has already made one offensive coordinator hire, bringing in now Kentucky coach Will Stein to replace Kenny Dillingham, who left the Ducks' offensive coordinator role to become the Arizona State Sun Devils coach.

However, Lanning has not dealt with this amount of turnover in his young coaching career. Having a veteran roster in Oregon, highlighted by quarterback Dante Moore, defensive linemen Bear Alexander, A'Mauri Washington, and outside linebackers Teitum Tuioti as well as Matayo Uiagalelei, certainly helps, but how Hampton and Mehringer will fare is one of the biggest questions facing the Ducks before the season.

Unfortunately for Lanning, that turnover does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon, especially if the Ducks coach continues to hit on his coordinator hires. All three coordinators that have worked for Lanning have gone onto be hired as head coaches elsewhere, and Hampton might be next whenever the coaching carousel starts back up again.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press conference on Aug. 18, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN Tabs Chris Hampton as Future Head Coach Candidate

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Hampton is one of the few coordinators working his way up through the ranks.

"Oregon's past two coordinators (Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi) vaulted to Power 4 jobs, and Hampton could follow a similar path if the Ducks deliver on big expectations. He held a co-coordinator role during the past three seasons with Lupoi after serving as Tulane's DC in 2021 and 2022. Hampton, 40, played at South Carolina and has also coached defensive backs at Duke, so he has some geographic versatility," wrote Rittenberg.

Rittenberg lumped Hampton in with other coaches like Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, and more.

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Hampton clearly already has earned some national respect before ever calling a game as Oregon's defensive coordinator, but he won over a number of Ducks fans shortly upon his arrival onto Lanning's coaching staff.

Oregon had the No. 102-ranked passing defense in the country in Lanning's first season in Eugene, allowing an average of 256.4 passing yards per game to opposing offenses. Enter Hampton in 2023, and the Ducks improved to No. 54 in the nation, lowering the average to 215.9 passing yards allowed per game.

That downward trend has continued with the Ducks' passing defense ranking No. 25 in 2024, and in 2025, Oregon ranked No. 4 in the country allowing only 157.9 yards per game.

If Hampton can continue to lead the Ducks' defense into elite company, he might not be in Eugene for as long as previously believed.

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