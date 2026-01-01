Oregon Cornerback Brandon Finney Delivers Unreal Game in College Football Playoff

The Oregon Ducks clearly have a future star at cornerback if Thursday's performance against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Orange Bowl is any indication.

Oregon's defense dominated Texas Tech en route to a 23-0 shutout win, and true freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. was a major reason why.

Brandon Finney's Unreal Statline vs. Texas Tech

Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney celebrates after breaking a pass play against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Finney finished with six total tackles (four solo), a fumble recovery and two interceptions in a clear breakout performance.

Oregon's four total takeaways, three of which Finney was responsible for, marked the most for the Ducks in a single game since the 2023 season ... against Texas Tech.

"We come to games to dominate," Finney said during his postgame interview with ESPN. "We come to games to make plays, and it's easy to make plays when you have a great (defensive) front like we do, best front in the nation. ... I believe we have the best defense in the country. I mean from the front, to the secondary, to the linebackers. Our culture led by coach Tosh (Lupoi), I feel like we're the best in the nation."

While the Oregon offense also had its fair share of struggles, Finney gave the Ducks three major momentum boosts while simultaneously keeping the Red Raiders off the scoreboard.

Brandon Finney Crushed Texas Tech's Hopes in Fourth Quarter

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. works out as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His final pick proved to be the most critical, as it came with Texas Tech trailing 16-0 and looking to make it a one-score game. Instead, Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton sailed a pass into double coverage in the back of the end zone that was picked off by Finney. This ended up being Texas Tech's final shot at putting together a comeback.

Headed into the College Football Playoff, Finney had 29 total tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, seven pass breakups, an interception and one touchdown. He had already shown the strong flashes of talent, but the win over Texas Tech took this to a whole new level.

In the first round win over James Madison, Finney finished with a season-high five total tackles, a small preview of what was coming in the Orange Bowl.

Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. reacts after intercepting a pass thrown by Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza and returning it for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

A four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, Finney chose to head to the other side of the country to Eugene, leaving his home state of Maryland while putting his trust in Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi.

He came up big for Oregon in the loss to Indiana during the regular season when he had a game-tying 35-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against eventual Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. The Hoosiers ended up winning 30-20 but Finney's star-level potential was clear.

Depending on what happens in the Rose Bowl against Alabama and Indiana, the Ducks could have a chance at revenge against the No. 1-ranked Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

