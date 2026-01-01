Oregon Ducks vs. Texas Tech Sees Last-Minute Betting Odds Shift
In this story:
The No. 5 Oregon Ducks vs. the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Orange Bowl always seemed primed to be a tight defensive battle. Despite the Ducks leading the betting odds across sportsbooks for much of the week heading into the matchup, many flipped to Texas Tech right before the game.
Multiple books shifted to the Red Raiders -1 or 1.5 within the final hour before kickoff. Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington hit a pair of first half field goals to take an early 6-0 advantage in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal, which put the betting odds back in the Ducks’ favor.
Late Betting Movement Prior to Kickoff
The stakes were high on New Year's Day, with the Orange Bowl winner set to head to the CFP semifinals. Some bettors had concerns about Oregon’s chances prior to the matchup. Despite the Ducks’ success this season, the Red Raiders came into the game as the higher seed with top-10 offensive and defensive units.
The bettors still had the Ducks as the favorite in the week leading up to game day. On New Year’s Day, however, Oregon’s odds gradually shifted. Right before kickoff, the odds flipped in Texas Tech’s favor.
The odds quickly flipped back in Oregon’s favor after the game began. The Ducks were -4.5 at halftime, per FanDuel, when leading 6-0. The under was 8-4 in the Ducks’ last 12 games against Big 12 opponents, while the under was 8-3 in the Red Raiders’ last 11 games.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Make History With Orange Bowl Helmets
MORE: Shocking Orange Bowl Ticket Prices Days Before Oregon vs. Texas Tech
MORE: Three Observations From Oregon's Orange Bowl Practice In Miami
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Red Raiders Defensive Front Holds Strong in First Half
Dante Moore tallied nearly 200 passing yards in the first half against a formidable Texas Tech defense, but the Ducks couldn’t score any touchdowns in the first half.
The Red Raiders made it difficult for Oregon’s run game to get going. The Ducks finished the first half with negative five rushing yards, including Moore going for negative 23.
The Ducks knew that Texas Tech’s front would be challenging. Linebackers Ben Roberts and Jacob Rodriguez combined for 19 tackles in the first half alone.
“These guys fly around. Starting with their front, they're as active as we've seen all season. Their linebackers are veteran and aggressive. Their back end is really good. So, I just say as a whole unit, you got really good players at every single position,” offensive coordinator Will Stein said.
“Schematically, they pose some issues and spots, but I think they just play with relentless effort,” he continued. “They attack the ball, they force fumbles, they pick the ball off. They just create a lot of pressure on the quarterback, too, with their edge pieces.”
Sappington converted on his two field goal attempts to gift the Ducks lead. While the Red Raiders halted Oregon’s first half endzone opportunities, the Ducks defense didn’t give much up either. Texas Tech finished the first half with 88 total yards and only three first downs. The Ducks also forced an interception and a fumble.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.Follow lilycrane23