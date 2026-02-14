Two Oregon Ducks Already Receiving Early All-American Honors

Following the departure of former defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi to California, the Oregon Ducks defense still has the potential to again be among college football’s best defenses entering the 2026 season with the return of several impactful starters and the addition of top transfer portal talent,

Chris Hampton is set to take over as the new defensive coordinator for the Ducks next season, and two players from their defense earned a spot on ESPN’s Way-Too-Early All-America Team for the 2026 season: defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington and Minnesota transfer defensive back Koi Perich.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Here’s a breakdown of how Washington and Perich can make an impact for Oregon’s defense in 2026 as they go all in to win the national championship.

A’Mauri Washington

Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's defensive line returns several contributors from last season, including A’Mauri Washington. Last season for the Ducks, Washington recorded 45 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. He also recorded 4.5 tackles for loss and has proven to show a great ability to get pressure on the quarterback, which will be crucial for the Ducks in their marquee Big Ten matchups next season.

In addition to Washington, the Ducks return three other top players to their defensive line from last season, including defensive lineman Bear Alexander, who recorded 50 total tackles and one sack in his first season with Oregon, after transferring from USC. The Ducks also return a pair of defensive ends, Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei.

Koi Perich

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After the departure of defensive back Dillon Thieneman to the NFL Draft, Minnesota transfer Koi Perich has some big shoes to fill after two remarkable seasons with the Golden Gophers. Following two seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers, Thieneman made an immediate impact in his one season with the Ducks, elevating his talents to the next level.

Outside of linebacker Bryce Boettcher, Thieneman was the second leading player on Oregon’s defense, recording 92 total tackles, two interceptions, and one sack. His game-winning interception in the Ducks’ 30-24 double overtime win over the Penn State Nittany Lions was a defining moment of Oregon's season.

Perich has the potential to have the same impact as Thieneman and be one of the top players on Oregon’s defense. In his two seasons with the Golden Gophers, Perich recorded 128 total tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack. Perich’s ability to force turnovers will be a key in the Ducks’ key Big Ten games next season on the road against the USC Trojans and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Dante Moore In Consideration

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While Texas quarterback Arch Manning was named to the Way-Too-Early All-America team, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was one of the top players in consideration at his position. Manning and Moore are among the two quarterbacks next season who could not only win the Heisman Trophy and the national championship, but are also among the top prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Despite being a projected top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Moore decided to return to the Ducks after playing only one season as a starting quarterback. Last season with the Ducks, Moore threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Moore’s decision to return to Oregon was viewed as a smart and mature one for the Ducks quarterback, as an extra season in college allows him to mature and continue his development before heading to the NFL.