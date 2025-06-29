Oregon Ducks To Break Autzen Stadium Attendance Record In 2025?
The Oregon Ducks smashed their attendance record at Autzen Stadium last year on Oct. 12. The anticipated matchup between the Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes for the first time as conference rivals lived up to the hype, and a record 60,129 were on hand to watch the Ducks stay undefeated and beat the Buckeyes.
As Oregon fans set their sights on the upcoming season, can they break the attendance record at Autzen once more? Which game on the Ducks schedule is the most likely to top the record-setting crowd from last season?
The upcoming matchup between the Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 20 is certainly a possibility. The 2023 matchup between the in-state rivals saw 59,987 walk through the gates at Autzen Stadium for the top-25 matchup between the Ducks and the Beavers. 59,987 fans in the stands is good enough for fifth-best all-time on the attendance records at Autzen.
The upcoming game between the Ducks and Beavers could break the attendance record set last season by one simple fact: it may be the last time the two teams play for the foreseeable future. There is currently no Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game scheduled after this coming season, leading many fans to believe that an extended hiatus of the two teams meeting could become a reality.
Both athletic directors from Oregon State and Oregon are on record as saying they would like the rivalry game to continue in the future, but as of now, it seems that this coming year could be the last rivalry game between the two schools for quite some time which could drum up ticket sales for the matchup in Week 4.
Combined with the short distance between Corvallis, Oregon, and Eugene, Oregon, this year's rivalry game between the Ducks and Beavers can expect to be well-attended.
Another game that has the possibility of breaking the attendance record at Autzen Stadium is the matchup against the USC Trojans on Nov. 22. Two of Autzen Stadium’s top-10 most attended games are between the Ducks and Trojans, with 59,957 people making their way to Eugene in the 2023 matchup that ended in a Ducks 36-27 victory. That 59,557 number is large enough to be seventh all-time in Autzen history.
It is certainly plausible that both the Ducks and Trojans could be undefeated when they meet each other in the penultimate week of the regular season in Eugene. USC and Oregon have a rivalry off the field as well, with both USC coach Lincoln Riley and Oregon coach Dan Lanning battling for the top recruits on the West Coast.
One of the most famous games in Autzen history happened when USC visited Eugene in 2009. That Halloween matchup marked the “arrival” of then Oregon coach Chip Kelly as a major player in the Pac-12, while simultaneously marking the end of then USC coach Pete Carrol’s reign with the Trojans.