Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks TV Audience Shocked By Texas Longhorns Surprise

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks' 42-27 home win over the No. 17 USC Trojans was one of the most-watched games of the week 13 college football slate on CBS. Where did the broadcast of Oregon's game rank among some of the other top week 13 matchups?

Caden Handwork

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off after his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off after his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks' thrilling 42-27 win over the No. 17 USC Trojans in week 13 did not disappoint. The high-stakes Big Ten showdown in Eugene between the Ducks and Trojans was the second most-watched game of the week 13 college football slate, with 5.43 million television viewers on CBS.

Saturday's matchup between the No. 16 Texas Longhorns and Arkansas Razorbacks, which kicked off at the same time as the Oregon-USC matchup at 12:30 p.m. PT on ABC, surprisingly drew a larger television audience, with 5.6 million viewers.

The Longhorns defeated the Razorbacks 52-37 in a high-scoring SEC game that featured Texas quarterback Arch Manning throw for 389 yards and four touchdowns on 18-of-30 passing in the win.

Oregon's Statement Win vs. USC

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans television audience College Football Big Ten matchup playoff implications Washington Huskies
Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) celebrates with teammate after scoring a touchdown during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon's win over USC on Saturday was its fourth straight win since 2019 in the heated rivalry series between the two powerhouse West Coast college football programs. Major College Football Playoff implications were at stake in Saturday's matchup in Eugene, with the winner putting themselves in a great position to make the field and the loser eliminated from contention.

The Ducks were the ones that earned a signature win and are now in a prime position to reach the CFP for a second consecutive season, heading into their final road test against the Washington Huskies.

MORE: Dan Lanning Addresses Injuries to Key Oregon Ducks Starters

MORE: Why Oregon Ducks Want No. 6 or No. 7 Seed In College Football Playoff

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Unleashes Intensity in USC Pregame Speech 

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

In the win against USC, the Ducks had several valuable offensive performances. Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receiver Malik Benson were dominant in the win, combining for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Benson also had an 85-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter, which was a crucial momentum-changing play in the game.

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans College Football Big Ten Kenyon Sadiq Dante Moore Jordon Davison Noah Whittington Dierre Hill Jr.
Oregon offensive lineman Charlie Pickard hoists tight end Kenyon Sadiq into the air to celebrate a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was also efficient against the Trojans, throwing for 257 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception on 22-of-30 passing. The Ducks' running back trio of Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr. also continued to show their dominance against USC. The trio combined for 182 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Trojans, with Whittington leading the charge with 19 carries for 104 yards and one touchdown.

Oregon's Final Regular Season Game vs. Washington Could Attract Large Television Audience

Oregon Ducks Washington Huskies College Football Big Ten matchup Dan Lanning playoff implications rivalry week Jedd Fisch
Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies defensive lineman Ta'Ita'I Uiagalelei (11) runs into the end zone after a fumble recovery but was called back on a penalty during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The performance of Oregon's offense will be crucial in what will be a hostile road environment in Seattle on Saturday. With a win, Oregon will clinch a spot in the CFP for a second consecutive season and will be at least guaranteed a home first-round playoff game at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon enters Saturday's matchup against Washington with a 10-1 record, its fourth straight ten-win season under coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks are currently 6.5-point favorites against the Huskies, according to ESPN BET Sportsbook.

The kickoff between the Ducks and the Huskies is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS. With so many top rivalry games in week 14, Saturday's matchup between Oregon and Washington has the potential to draw a large television audience.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Home/Football