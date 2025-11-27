Oregon Ducks TV Audience Shocked By Texas Longhorns Surprise
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks' thrilling 42-27 win over the No. 17 USC Trojans in week 13 did not disappoint. The high-stakes Big Ten showdown in Eugene between the Ducks and Trojans was the second most-watched game of the week 13 college football slate, with 5.43 million television viewers on CBS.
Saturday's matchup between the No. 16 Texas Longhorns and Arkansas Razorbacks, which kicked off at the same time as the Oregon-USC matchup at 12:30 p.m. PT on ABC, surprisingly drew a larger television audience, with 5.6 million viewers.
The Longhorns defeated the Razorbacks 52-37 in a high-scoring SEC game that featured Texas quarterback Arch Manning throw for 389 yards and four touchdowns on 18-of-30 passing in the win.
Oregon's Statement Win vs. USC
Oregon's win over USC on Saturday was its fourth straight win since 2019 in the heated rivalry series between the two powerhouse West Coast college football programs. Major College Football Playoff implications were at stake in Saturday's matchup in Eugene, with the winner putting themselves in a great position to make the field and the loser eliminated from contention.
The Ducks were the ones that earned a signature win and are now in a prime position to reach the CFP for a second consecutive season, heading into their final road test against the Washington Huskies.
In the win against USC, the Ducks had several valuable offensive performances. Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receiver Malik Benson were dominant in the win, combining for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Benson also had an 85-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter, which was a crucial momentum-changing play in the game.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was also efficient against the Trojans, throwing for 257 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception on 22-of-30 passing. The Ducks' running back trio of Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr. also continued to show their dominance against USC. The trio combined for 182 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Trojans, with Whittington leading the charge with 19 carries for 104 yards and one touchdown.
Oregon's Final Regular Season Game vs. Washington Could Attract Large Television Audience
The performance of Oregon's offense will be crucial in what will be a hostile road environment in Seattle on Saturday. With a win, Oregon will clinch a spot in the CFP for a second consecutive season and will be at least guaranteed a home first-round playoff game at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon enters Saturday's matchup against Washington with a 10-1 record, its fourth straight ten-win season under coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks are currently 6.5-point favorites against the Huskies, according to ESPN BET Sportsbook.
The kickoff between the Ducks and the Huskies is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS. With so many top rivalry games in week 14, Saturday's matchup between Oregon and Washington has the potential to draw a large television audience.
