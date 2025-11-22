Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Suffer Injury To Starter vs. USC

Oregon Ducks center Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu suffered an injury against the USC Trojans that has kept him on the sidelines. Oregon offensive lineman Charlie Pickard has replaced Laloulu at center for the Ducks offense.

Charlie Viehl

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu listens to questions during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu listens to questions during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks starting center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu was injured in the first quarter against the USC Trojans. He was able to limp off of the field with assistance from Oregon's training staff, and Oregon offensive lineman Charlie Pickard took Laloulu's spot at center.

Before the next play, Ducks coach Dan Lanning had to call a timeout in order to avoid a delay of game penalty.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) poses for a photo with head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Southern California Trojans / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Laloulu did not enter the medical tent on Oregon's sideline, but he was getting his ankle taped while the Ducks offense stayed on the field. A few plays later, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore found tight end Kenyon Sadiq in the end zone, giving the Ducks a 14-7 lead over USC.

On Oregon's next possession, Laloulu remained on the sideline. Laloulu has his helmet on near Oregon's bench, but it is unclear whether he will return to the field. In his place, Pickard was penalized for an illegal snap, pushing the Ducks back five yards.

Before the game, Oregon left tackle Isaiah World was listed as "Questionable" as the injuries continue to stack up along the offensive line. Ducks offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson is "Out" after Wilson filled in for right tackle Alex Harkey, who has since returned from an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Oregon is also dealing with a number of injuries at the wide receiver position. Ducks receiver Jeremiah McClellan entered the locker room with a shoulder injury, according to the CBS broadcast, but he has since returned to the game. Additionally, Oregon wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. are not playing against USC.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lanning was asked about how Oregon's running backs have stepped up given the injuries to his wide receiver room, and the Ducks coach emphasized his team's depth.

"It plays back into what we said to our team before the season started. Strength the numbers, right? And if you're good enough, you're old enough. We've had 22 touchdowns this year by true freshman. So you get the opportunity to go out there in the field execute, you don't want to wait for your opportunity, you want to be ready for it. Those three backs, they were ready for their opportunity, and they've taken advantage of it. And we got a bunch of guys across the board, next man up, let's go attack. And when that moment's come, they've attacked. They've been unbelievable," Lanning said.

With three quarters left to play against the Trojans, Oregon's depth will certainly be tested as they fight to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. USC tied the game at 14-14 in the fourth quarter, followed by an Oregon punt. The Ducks defense got a stop, forcing a Trojans' punt which was returned for a touchdown by Oregon receiver malik Benson.

Oregon leads 21-14 halfway through the second quarter.

