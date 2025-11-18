The Betting Line Keeps Moving For Oregon vs. USC
The betting odds are notably shifting as the No. 8 Oregon Ducks host the No. 17 USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium. While the over/under has remained the same, the sports books are favoring Oregon more and more as the kickoff time gets closer.
The Ducks (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) and Trojans (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten) kickoff on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium (CBS).
The nation will be watching as ESPN's "College GameDay" pregame show is taking over Eugene, Oregon this weekend.
Betting Odds Shift For Oregon vs. USC
When the line opened on Sunday, the Oregon Ducks were 7.5-point favorites against the Trojans on FanDuel Sportsbook. Now, the odds are favoring Oregon as a 10.5 point favorite. What is causing the 3-point swing?
One factor that has changed since Sunday is the weather forecast. The weather seems to be clearing up in Eugene for Saturday afternoon - while it may be cold with a temperature around 50 degrees - it looks like the rain could hold off until Saturday night or Sunday.
Another factor is players potentially coming back from injury for both teams.
Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore leads the team with 443 yards and three touchdown receptions, but has missed the past two weeks with an injury. Moore tweaked his knee in practice and Oregon coach Dan Lanning said he thought Moore would be okay. Also, Ducks veteran receiver Gary Bryant Jr. did not play vs. Minnesota after exiting the Iowa game in the first quarter with an ankle injury.
The status for both offensive playmakers will be something to monitor leading up to kickoff. The Ducks had to rely on receiver depth and excellent play from their tight ends Kenyon Sadiq and Jamari Johnson vs. Minnesota.
USC has also been hit by the injury bug. Trojans safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald and defensive tackle Keeshawn Silver all exited the game with injuries against Iowa. Their status against Oregon will be something to watch for.
MORE: How Bo Nix Boosted His NFL Future After Win vs. Chiefs
MORE: New Big Ten Power Rankings As Playoff Picture Comes Into View
MORE: Ticket Prices For Oregon vs. USC At Autzen Stadium Are Wild
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
In the wake of injuries to starting running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders, USC walk-on running back King Miller leads the team with 719 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Jordan had minor surgery on his ankle one month ago and was expected to miss 4-6 weeks recovering. Sanders is out for the season.
The moneyline for Oregon is -300, and the over/under is 58.5.
Five Stats To Know
- Oregon is one of three teams (Indiana, Texas Tech) in the top 15 for scoring offense, total offense, scoring defense and total defense.
- The Trojans are led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, who is having a stellar season. Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing yards (2,868), passing yards per game (286.8), passing yards per completion (14.27) and yards per pass attempt (9.53).
- USC wide receiver Makai Lemon leads the Power Four in receiving yards (1,090) and first downs by a receiver (46). He also leads the Big Ten in receiving yards per game (109.0), receptions per game (710) and yards after catch (467).
- Oregon boasts the nation's No. 1 passing defense at 127.3 yards allowed per game, and is No. 3 in total defense (235.4 YPG).
- There are massive College Football Playoff and Big Ten implications on the line for both teams. The winner of the game likely becomes the third Big Ten team to get a playoff spot. The Ducks control their own destiny - win out and they are in. Also, a win keeps Oregon in the mix for the Big Ten Championship game, should Indiana or Ohio State lose.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.