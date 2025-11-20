Ducks Digest

Weather Forecast May Give Oregon Ducks the Edge Over USC

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are preparing for their penultimate game of the season when the No. 15 USC Trojans visit Autzen Stadium. The Ducks should see good weather which should allow their offense to thrive.

Kyle Clements

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks have a massive showdown with the No. 15 USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium that has College Football Playoff implications. The weather has played a big role in the Ducks' wins this season, as evidenced by the downpour of rain they were able to navigate at Kinnick Stadium in their win over Iowa in week 11. 

The Ducks showed they were able to navigate the sideways rain at Autzen in their win over Wisconsin as well, but what does the weather hold for the Ducks' showdown with USC?

Eugene Weather Should Favor Ducks Offense

Oregon Ducks dan Lanning dante Moore Dakorien Moore USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Autzen Stadium Eugene Big Ten Schedule
Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) swipes his hand over the letter “O” during the “March to Victory” team walk before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The weather in Eugene for Oregon’s week 13 showdown with USC should play in the Ducks' favor. There is currently no rain forecasted in Eugene on Saturday and a cloudy morning is predicted to open up to a sunny afternoon, with a high temperature in the mid-50s. The wind shouldn't affect the Ducks' kicker Atticus Sappington too much, as only four miles per hour winds are expected. 

The Ducks showed that they can grind out gritty games in the rain, but the offense takes on another level in good conditions. The Ducks didn’t have to deal with rain in their game against Minnesota at Autzen Stadium in week 12, and the offense thrived, with Ducks quarterback Dante Moore setting a school completion record by going 27-30 through the air. 

The Ducks' offensive stats have obviously taken a hit when the weather has been poor. They have scored 98 points in their last two games with good weather and just 39 points in their last two games with inclement weather. 

The weather will be monitored in the coming days by members of the Ducks staff. The famous saying is "if you don't like the weather in Oregon, wait five minutes." The Ducks should be well prepared if Eugene does see unlikely rain on Saturday, as the running game has been improved to an elite level in the past few weeks.

Oregon Running Backs Should See Success Rain Or Shine

Oregon Ducks dan Lanning dante Moore Dakorien Moore USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Autzen Stadium Eugene Big Ten Schedule
Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high fives fans before a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks' running backs have emerged as a main part of their offense and will be called upon to establish the run to open up the airways for Moore. Ducks running back Noah Whittington has become the go-to back for Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein, with running back Jordon Davison becoming more and more involved as the season progresses. 

With no rain on the forecast, this should be a game that allows Dante Moore to show off his arm. Moore completed passes to ten different Ducks in Oregon’s win over Minnesota and compiled 306 yards through the air with two touchdowns and no interceptions. The status of Ducks receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart is still up in the air, but Dante Moore has been able to lift up the receivers who have stepped up in place of them.

