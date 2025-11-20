Weather Forecast May Give Oregon Ducks the Edge Over USC
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks have a massive showdown with the No. 15 USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium that has College Football Playoff implications. The weather has played a big role in the Ducks' wins this season, as evidenced by the downpour of rain they were able to navigate at Kinnick Stadium in their win over Iowa in week 11.
The Ducks showed they were able to navigate the sideways rain at Autzen in their win over Wisconsin as well, but what does the weather hold for the Ducks' showdown with USC?
Eugene Weather Should Favor Ducks Offense
The weather in Eugene for Oregon’s week 13 showdown with USC should play in the Ducks' favor. There is currently no rain forecasted in Eugene on Saturday and a cloudy morning is predicted to open up to a sunny afternoon, with a high temperature in the mid-50s. The wind shouldn't affect the Ducks' kicker Atticus Sappington too much, as only four miles per hour winds are expected.
The Ducks showed that they can grind out gritty games in the rain, but the offense takes on another level in good conditions. The Ducks didn’t have to deal with rain in their game against Minnesota at Autzen Stadium in week 12, and the offense thrived, with Ducks quarterback Dante Moore setting a school completion record by going 27-30 through the air.
MORE: How Bo Nix Boosted His NFL Future After Win vs. Chiefs
MORE: New Big Ten Power Rankings As Playoff Picture Comes Into View
MORE: Ticket Prices For Oregon vs. USC At Autzen Stadium Are Wild
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
The Ducks' offensive stats have obviously taken a hit when the weather has been poor. They have scored 98 points in their last two games with good weather and just 39 points in their last two games with inclement weather.
The weather will be monitored in the coming days by members of the Ducks staff. The famous saying is "if you don't like the weather in Oregon, wait five minutes." The Ducks should be well prepared if Eugene does see unlikely rain on Saturday, as the running game has been improved to an elite level in the past few weeks.
Oregon Running Backs Should See Success Rain Or Shine
The Ducks' running backs have emerged as a main part of their offense and will be called upon to establish the run to open up the airways for Moore. Ducks running back Noah Whittington has become the go-to back for Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein, with running back Jordon Davison becoming more and more involved as the season progresses.
With no rain on the forecast, this should be a game that allows Dante Moore to show off his arm. Moore completed passes to ten different Ducks in Oregon’s win over Minnesota and compiled 306 yards through the air with two touchdowns and no interceptions. The status of Ducks receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart is still up in the air, but Dante Moore has been able to lift up the receivers who have stepped up in place of them.