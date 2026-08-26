Oregon Ducks' Chris Hampton Gives Glowing Evaluation Of Koi Perich

During the 2026 offseason, the Oregon Ducks were faced with the task of replacing Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman. Coach Dan Lanning and the team responded with a commitment from Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer and incoming senior Koi Perich.

Perich already earned pre-season All-American honors, a "Heisman Dark Horse" distinction from The Athletic, a watch list mark for the Bronko Nagurski Award (given to the nation's best defensive player), and a watch list acknowledgement for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (given to the nation's most outstanding defensive back), among other offseason highlights. On Tuesday, Ducks defensive coordinator Chris Hampton added to the slew of praise already heaped upon the Esko, Minnesota native.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) and defensive back Jadon Canady (22) tackle Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Hampton Evaluates Addition Of Koi Perich

On Tuesday, as the Ducks draw closer to the end of Fall Camp and the beginning of game preparation for Boise State on Sep. 5, Hampton highlighted Perich's ability to step up in the locker room as a leader, with an emphasis on Perich's versatility amongst Hampton's fall camp focus of consistency.

"Really pleased with him. I think he's became more vocal. He works extremely hard. He's one of the guys. The guys really enjoy being around him. He's a great teammate, unbelievable human. And his game has accelerated. He's really competitive on the practice field, goes 100 miles an hour each and every day, no matter what the drill is, special teams, defense, individual periods. So I think Koi's had a great fall camp," Hampton said.

Perich's versatility is why the recent Duck addition will find himself as part of the special teams' return efforts. Though, to be clear, Hampton did state he's yet to figure out the depth chart. The coordinator stated he and his staff will likely evaluate the one's from the two's and so on, on Friday.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Talents Of Koi Perich

After a 2025 season in which Perich played snaps on defense, offense, and special teams, there's a precedent for the skills he brings to the Ducks. In 2025, Perich clocked in 39 solo tackles out of 82 total tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.

On special teams, Perich ended the 2025 season with 118 yards off 18 punts and 813 yards off 35 kick return attempts. He recorded a passing and return touchdown that same season.

"Yeah, I think he can do it all. You know, he's shown the ability to cover in the slot. He can tackle. He's been extremely physical. He's made a lot of plays on the ball. He's very ball aware. He's got some savviness to him. So I think that, you know, I think he's a guy that we can utilize his skill set. I don't see a lot of flaws in this game," Hampton said.

Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) walks onto the field before the game against the Buffalo Bulls at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Comparison To Dillon Thieneman

When it comes to replacing Thieneman, it's hard not to argue that Hampton (who was the safeties position coach for the Ducks before adding the defensive coordinator role to his duties) looked for an athlete with a level of versatility. Thieneman, before joining the Ducks, similarly did punt returns for his former team, the Purdue Boilermakers. Thieneman also showed promise in his speed with a 32-yard interception return during his landmark freshman season.

Those same elements in a former Duck turned NFL freshman star shine through in Perich, and if Thieneman's previous imprint on the program is at all a sign for how Hampton and crew are developing Perich (combined with the preseason acknowledgements), Oregon's secondary (and likely special teams) will create some fireworks this season with Perich as part of the headlines.

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