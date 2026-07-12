What Transfer Safety Koi Perich Is Bringing to the Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks defense is expected to be one of the top units in the country with coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, and one player who catches the attention of many is Oregon Ducks star safety and Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer addition Koi Perich.

Perich is set to be a top safety in the nation thanks to three major factors that will allow him to dominate the competition for his third straight season.

Return Game

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) warms up before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not everyone has the opportunity to be on the defensive side of the football and still dominate the special teams game, but when it comes to a player like Perich, that is the exact case. Perich is an excellent player when it comes to the return game, as he has great vision thanks to his defense, but also has solid change of direction, which allows him to make cuts that other prospects don't have the chance to make.

In 2025 with Minnesota, Perich returned both punts and kickoffs for a total of 617 yards. Perich will have the chance to be a returner for the Ducks this season. If that were to be the case, then the Ducks would be in great shape thanks to their star safety being an underrated returner in the country.

Vertically Gifted

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Oregon Ducks safety is by far a top safety in the nation when it comes to being vertically gifted. Not only is he elite when it comes to jumping vertically, but he is also elite when it comes to his vertical movement through backpeddling and when he is moving forward as well. He has been able to use all of his vertical gifts in almost every game in a major way, which is something that is worth monitoring for the Oregon Ducks this season when he is dropped back into zone coverage.

This has allowed him to bait quarterbacks into bad throws, and he has been able to help the offense get the ball back into their hands through interceptions, as he currently has six interceptions through two seasons of college football.

Finishes Drives

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Minnesota safety Koi Perich speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Oregon Ducks are getting a player who not only makes major plays but also puts the nail in the coffin of drives. When it comes to third down or even fourth down, there aren't many defensive backs in the nation who are more reliable when it comes to their ability to close a drive and come up big for their team than Perich. Perich can swat the ball like none other, but he can also get interceptions better than a large majority of players.

This will be key for his time with the Ducks, as he will be needed when it comes to getting the defense off the field and giving the offense the chance to score. There won't be many teams that will want to test him in coverage, but when they do, he will be a problem.

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