Oregon's Chris Hampton Raves About Brandon Finney Jr.'s Biggest Strength

Oregon Ducks cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. surfaced immediately as a defensive cornerstone in 2025, proving the then freshman was already built for the Big Ten rigors.

Finney's defensive coordinator Chris Hampton raved about Finney's attention to detail being what separates him from most prospects his age.

Details on Brandon Finney's on-field Infatuation

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney (4) makes the interception in front of Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Coy Eakin (3) during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hampton didn't describe Finney's desire to snatch the ball as what the defender is "infatuated" with. Nor is it taking on the best wideout from the other side and placing the lockers on that talent. Oregon's new defensive coordinator explained to reporters on Aug. 6 what Finney really focuses on that places him in a different stratosphere among the nation's top corners.

"Brandon is a guy who is infatuated with the details," Hampton explained. "He is extremely smart and driven. We all know he had a great season last year as a true freshman."

Finney showed he's fully into taking a fundamentally sound approach, establishing himself as a student of the game in that regard. Hence how he was able to see the field right away while playing in, arguably, the toughest conference in America which has produced the last three national champion winners.

Brandon Finney Gets Candid on Wanting to Improve

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) makes a catch in front of Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney (4) for a touchdown Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finney knows that he's got a high bar now set for him. He's yet to fully tap into his true potential from what he told the media during Oregon's media day held during the week of Aug. 3.

He revealed that he became big on creating a routine to build off of his impressive debut.

"I feel like I just need to learn from last year with my mistakes and what I did good, so, really just creating a routine surrounding that," Finney Jr. said. "I feel like the main thing from last year was experience. From experience as you get outcomes, like outcomes from a game whether it's good or bad I feel like I'm able to learn and now I'm able to implement what I learned into this season."

How Brandon Finney can Elevate his Game Higher

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney (4) makers the interception against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finney must embrace the fact that opposing quarterbacks likely won't test his side that much. Especially after the secret got out on Oregon's impactful defensive freshman. But he is still greatly needed for other notable gauntlets that lie ahead.

He's got USC Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines to lock up on Sept. 26 out in Los Angeles. Especially after Hines caught six passes for 141 yards facing Finney and the Ducks despite Oregon walloping the Trojans 42-27 in last season's meeting.

But then Ohio State wideout monster Jeremiah Smith enters the picture later in the season on Nov. 7 in Columbus. Finney throwing Smith on his personal island will spark debates of the Ducks defender rising as the nation's best cornerback.

Those matchups come down to how cerebral Finney becomes. He emerges as an even more dangerous defensive weapon if his detailed-oriented nature comes into play for all 12 games, but more so the highly-anticipated USC and OSU showdowns.

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