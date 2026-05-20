Oregon Defense Gives Chris Hampton A Rare First Year Gift

The Oregon Ducks’ defense enters the 2026 season with a new voice leading the unit, but not with lowered expectations.

Chris Hampton takes over as Oregon’s defensive coordinator after the Ducks lost Tosh Lupoi, and he inherits one of the most talented defensive groups in college football. That national respect is already showing, with CBS Sports reporter Brad Crawford ranking four Oregon defenders inside his top 25 defensive players in the country.

The ranking adds more intrigue because Oregon returns its entire starting defensive line despite several players being viewed as high NFL Draft prospects in the 2026 class. That gives Hampton a rare opportunity: a new coordinator taking over a defense with proven production, elite talent and the potential to become the backbone of a Big Ten title push.

A deep dive into the players who ranked within the top-25:

21. Teitum Tuioti

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti is a gifted outside linebacker. Arguably his best ability is being able to rush the passer, as he has found a way to finish plays in the backfield at a high rate throughout his career thus far. In three seasons of production, the standout defender has a total of 17 sacks, which means he is averaging around 5.6 sacks per season. This would mean he averages about a sack in half of the games when it comes to the regular season.

This average could go up plenty in the next season, as he finished with his best career sack rate in 2025. The talented Ducks pass rusher finished with 9.5 sacks, which represents what the top of the top pass rushers look like. Tuioti also improved in many categories throughout his career, including tackles, pass deflections, and forced fumbles. If he stays on this trajectory, he will prove this list right and could even make a case for deserving a higher ranking.

14. Koi Perich

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks safety Koi Perich could be a perfect replacement for former Duck Dillon Thieneman, who is off to the NFL, because he will be the much-needed ball hawk that the Ducks need at the third level. The transfer is one of the more gifted players in the country when it comes to taking the ball away, as he has totaled six interceptions in the last two seasons. Five of the interceptions were in his first season of production, which means he only had one last season.

This doesn't mean he fell off; this just means he wasn't getting as many chances to take the ball away. He will be feared for Oregon, as the quarterbacks for opposing teams will need to make a business decision and look the other way.

10. Brandon Finney Jr.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. hauls in an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks cornerback and safety Brandon Finney Jr. is someone who brings great potential and freakish size as a defensive back. He measures in around 6-4, and is one of the better players to trust when it comes to playing on an island. What this means is that he can be left with no help on one side of the field if needed, as he is the best press coverage player on the roster for the Ducks, thanks to his great range, along with his game-changing speed.

He is someone who could and should have a massive season, which is something to expect entering this next chapter of his career.

5. A'Mauri Washington

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington is a budding star for the Ducks, as he finished last season with only 1.5 sacks, but is someone who isn't expected to get sacks. He is expected to plug a gap and prevent running backs from moving forward, and there is no one in the nation who does that better than Washington. This is something that has landed him in the first round of many way-too-early projections for the 2027 first round of the NFL Draft.

Washington could find a way to be the best defender on the Ducks roster in 2026, and if he lives up to this ranking, then the Ducks will be in the best shape possible to win a championship.

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