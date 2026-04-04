Oregon Ducks Freshman Anthony 'Tank' Jones Turning Heads

Five-star EDGE rusher and incoming freshman Anthony "Tank" Jones is one of the better players in his recruiting class when it comes to the EDGE position. He is entering his first season with the program, and many reporters and fans have high hopes.

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Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill from ESPN gave their thoughts on the Ducks' incoming defensive lineman.

ESPN Shares Thoughts on Anthony "Tank" Jones

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Jones is a premier pass-rushing talent and his prototypical 6-foot-4, 240-pound frame is an ideal fit for a Ducks defense that loves to utilize scheme-versatile edge defenders. Jones brings elite production with over 30 sacks during his final three years of high school," Haubert and Luginbill said.

Haubert and Luginbill would then add more about Jones and even detail his chances of being an immediate impact.

"Jones is a smooth mover who can play from either a two-point stance or with his hand down. That helps him function as a disruptive pass rusher who also factors into pursuit, because he runs well and covers plenty of ground. Jones isn't on campus yet, which could dampen his chances of making an immediate impact, but expect Oregon to develop him in several roles once he arrives. He looks like a nice fit in the Ducks' hybrid linebacker/edge role and can learn from Teitum Tuioti, who had 16 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 2025," Haubert and Luginbill said.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning sticks his tongue out to catch the rain as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The defensive linemen and even the EDGE group has been one of the deeper rooms for the Oregon Ducks ahead of the 2026 season, as the talent that they have in those rooms seems to be unmatched by a large majority of schools across the nation. The Ducks have a rare mixture of returning talent, transfer additions, and high school talent.

When it comes to the high school additions, the Ducks finished with the No. 4 class in the country for the 2026 cycle, according to Rivals. Among all of those players, Jones was the best EDGE in the class as a five-star prospect. He has all the traits that a team could want when it comes to being an EDGE rusher, as he has one of the better pass-rushing skill sets in the country as an incoming freshman.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He is able to dominate on the outside as a speed rusher, but has the strength to be able to make some noise as a power rusher. This makes him very versatile, as many EDGEs in college seem to be a one-trick pony. That isn't the case with the Ducks roster, who will be entering the season with returning Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti, and others. Jones is likely to be a rotational player in this season, as he very well could see the field, but it is even more likely that he will find himself in some type of starting role in the next season or two.

His talent can't be kept on the sideline for long, and when he starts to develop, it will become more known that the Ducks' defensive line is in good hands with the incoming freshman on the field.