College Fantasy Football Rankings Sleeping on Oregon Ducks Players
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Yahoo Sports has announced an excited new game mode, college fantasy football.
Which Oregon Ducks are the highest ranked fantasy players for 2026 drafts?
Highest Ranked Oregon Players for 2026 Fantasy Draft
Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Eric Froton revealed his top 300 players for the 2026 college football fantasy season. Here are his top three highest ranked Oregon players. There is not a single Duck in the top 30.
No. 34: Dierre Hill Jr., Running Back
Dierre Hill Jr. is entering his second season with Oregon. As a true freshman for the Ducks in 2025, Hill had 75 carries for 656 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 16 receptions for 137 yards and one touchdowns.
It’s expected that Hill will have an even bigger role in the Oregon offense next season, which bodes well for fantasy production.
No. 35: Jordon Davison, Running Back
Right behind Hill at No. 35 is his counterpart in the Oregon backfield, Jordon Davison. Davison, like Hill in 2025, were true freshman for the Ducks. Davison had 113 carries for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns. He added 12 receptions for 62 yards through the air.
With Davison being just one spot behind Hill, it’s a true coin-flip on who will be more productive in fantasy football terms for the 2026 season.
No. 44: Dakorien Moore, Wide Receiver
Dakorien Moore is the third highest ranked Duck on this fantasy ranking big board. Moore, Hill, and Davison are all three Ducks that are entering their sophomore season in Eugene.
As a true freshman in 2025, Moore hauled in 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns. He also had four carries for 49 yards and a touchdown. Moore was a five-star recruit in the Ducks’ 2025 recruiting class and he’ll look to have a breakout season in 2026.
Where is Dante Moore Ranked?
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is ranked No. 121 on this list. It’s not uncommon in fantasy football for a quarterback to be ranked this low. While Moore is considered to be one of the top quarterbacks in the entire country, the position when it comes to fantasy output is rich.
There are a lot of quarterbacks that can produce similar point totals, where as it’s more difficult to find a running back or wide receiver that can consistently produce. This results in those positions being taken earlier in drafts.
However, Moore does find himself behind eight other quarterbacks, which is a surprise. Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is ranked at the No. 29 overall fantasy player on Froton’s big board. There aren’t any other quarterbacks in his top 50.
Froton’s rankings are focusing on the one quarterback scoring system, which is the default setting for Yahoo. Here is the roster makeup for this fantasy mode with the amount of starters at each position.
Quarterback: 1
Running Back: 2
Wide Receiver: 2
Tight End: 1
Flex: 2
Defense/Special Teams: 1
Team Offense: 1
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1