College Fantasy Football Rankings Sleeping on Oregon Ducks Players

Yahoo Sports has announced an excited new game mode, college fantasy football.

Which Oregon Ducks are the highest ranked fantasy players for 2026 drafts?

Highest Ranked Oregon Players for 2026 Fantasy Draft

Oregon Fighting Ducks' Dierre Hill Jr., left, can’t quiet evade the touch from Combat Duck’s Aaron Flowers during the first half of the Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Eric Froton revealed his top 300 players for the 2026 college football fantasy season. Here are his top three highest ranked Oregon players. There is not a single Duck in the top 30.

No. 34: Dierre Hill Jr., Running Back

Dierre Hill Jr. is entering his second season with Oregon. As a true freshman for the Ducks in 2025, Hill had 75 carries for 656 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 16 receptions for 137 yards and one touchdowns.

It’s expected that Hill will have an even bigger role in the Oregon offense next season, which bodes well for fantasy production.

No. 35: Jordon Davison, Running Back

Oregon’s Jordon Davison, left, stiff arms James Madison’s Jacob Thomas for a gain during the second quarter Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Right behind Hill at No. 35 is his counterpart in the Oregon backfield, Jordon Davison. Davison, like Hill in 2025, were true freshman for the Ducks. Davison had 113 carries for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns. He added 12 receptions for 62 yards through the air.

With Davison being just one spot behind Hill, it’s a true coin-flip on who will be more productive in fantasy football terms for the 2026 season.

No. 44: Dakorien Moore, Wide Receiver

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Dakorien Moore part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dakorien Moore is the third highest ranked Duck on this fantasy ranking big board. Moore, Hill, and Davison are all three Ducks that are entering their sophomore season in Eugene.

As a true freshman in 2025, Moore hauled in 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns. He also had four carries for 49 yards and a touchdown. Moore was a five-star recruit in the Ducks’ 2025 recruiting class and he’ll look to have a breakout season in 2026.

Where is Dante Moore Ranked?

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is interviewed on the field after the win over Oklahoma State at Autzen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is ranked No. 121 on this list. It’s not uncommon in fantasy football for a quarterback to be ranked this low. While Moore is considered to be one of the top quarterbacks in the entire country, the position when it comes to fantasy output is rich.

There are a lot of quarterbacks that can produce similar point totals, where as it’s more difficult to find a running back or wide receiver that can consistently produce. This results in those positions being taken earlier in drafts.

However, Moore does find himself behind eight other quarterbacks, which is a surprise. Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is ranked at the No. 29 overall fantasy player on Froton’s big board. There aren’t any other quarterbacks in his top 50.

Froton’s rankings are focusing on the one quarterback scoring system, which is the default setting for Yahoo. Here is the roster makeup for this fantasy mode with the amount of starters at each position.

Quarterback: 1

Running Back: 2

Wide Receiver: 2

Tight End: 1

Flex: 2

Defense/Special Teams: 1

Team Offense: 1

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