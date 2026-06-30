Dante Moore TikTok Videos With Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore Turn Heads From Tokyo

There are two TikTok videos from Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore that are turning heads from the NIL football showcase in Tokyo. Moore, who returned to TikTok for the first time since 2025, shared some of his Japan experiences from his unique perspective.

Moore and his teammates danced along with big smiles and laughs but something bigger stands out from the videos: The Ducks quarterback doesn't post solo moments, instead bringing together his teammates into the spotlight.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore catches a pass during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore TikTok Videos From Tokyo

The team chemistry is on full display in the videos with Moore, receivers Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan and Evan Stewart, running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. and tight end Jamari Johnson.

Moore's first TikTok from Tokyo show each of his teammates as he and Dakorien Moore dance along. The Moore-to-Moore connection is highly anticipated for the 2026 football season and it's clear the two have a growing friendship.

While NIL has obvious financial benefits for the Oregon players, it also provides a unique experience. International travel, culture exposure and teammate bonding creates a once-in-a-lifetime experiences for the athletes... and one that could pay off on the football field too.

Moore's second TikTok video has a rare backdrop as his caption reads, "US Ambassador Crib." Moore, Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart show off their fun-loving personalities with their dance moves on a big international stage.

College football players post offseason travel videos all the time, but Moore's videos highlight the Ducks' global brand and how Oregon is putting its players in situations (and rooms) that other programs are not.

Stewart is no stranger to TikTok, with more than two million TikTok followers. Stewart became "TikTok famous" while he was playing football at Liberty high school in Frisco, Texas. He told Oregon Ducks on SI that he loves to dance and always has. Some of the people that Stewart has collaborated on TikTok with include: NFL star Jalen Ramsey, singer Addison Rae, singer Drake and singer Chris Brown.

Oregon's Recruiting Pitch Grows With Dante Moore

During the Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club, Oregon deployed a hard launch of Moore's Heisman Trophy campaign. The Ducks revealed a clever video, slogan, social push and custom website... to go along with massive international billboards.

Moore elected to return to the Oregon football program instead of go to the 2026 NFL Draft, where he was projected as the No. 2 overall pick. Now, he is the face of massive international billboards, next to a giant inflatable Duck mascot and Godzilla. The Ducks are treating Moore like a centerpiece brand, which helps hype his personal brand, but also it elevates Oregon's own brand.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks' support for Moore is a great example for their recruiting pitch to blue blood prospects across the nation: here is what it looks like to be the face of Oregon football.

However, Moore's TikTok videos provide a deeper look into what truly makes the program special: connection. A player-led video like Moore's has an authenticity to it that recruits can feel. Not only is Moore becoming a face of college football with a talented roster around him, playing in cool Nike uniforms at some of the best facilities in the country ... he also gets to have fun with his teammates in Japan.

Oregon Ducks quarterback dante moore | Oreogn Ducks on SI Will Seibert

While coach Dan Lanning didn't make a cameo into the TikTok videos, his did lead the group in Japan. The event helped teach the fundamentals of the sport and grow the game of American football in Japan.

“The opportunity to represent the University of Oregon in Tokyo is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Lanning said. “Football has taken all of us to incredible places, and it will be special to connect with players and coaches who love this game as much as we do. We are excited to share how we approach the game and to be part of something that’s much bigger than one trip.”

Oregon is owning the offseason without even playing a game. The Ducks' off-field connection is on full display ... now, how will it translate to the field? Oregon's first game is September 5 vs. the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

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