Oregon's Playoff Projection Presents Potential Matchup With Familiar Face
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The Oregon Ducks will be looking to make the College Football Playoff for the third straight year and fourth time in program history this season.
Oregon Ducks' College Football Playoff Projection
Brett McMurphy of On3 released his post-spring playoff projections. Here were his 12 playoff teams ranked from 1-12.
No. 1 Miami Hurricanes
No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs
No. 5 Oregon Ducks
No. 6 Texas Longhorns
No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers
No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies
No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners
No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 12 North Dakota State Bison
The Ducks are projected as the No. 5 seed, which would slate them in a first round matchup against North Dakota State. This game would be played at Autzen Stadium.
If Oregon were to win this game, they would then be set to face No. 4 seed Georgia in the quarterfinal. This would put Oregon coach Dan Lanning against Georgia coach Kirby Smart. Lanning was the defensive coordinator for Smart when Georgia won the 2021 national championship. That offseason, Lanning took the Oregon head coaching job, where he has accumulated an overall record of 48-8 in his first four seasons.
If Oregon were to win this game, they would advance to the semifinal. The No. 1 seed on this side of the bracket is Miami. Oregon would be going against their former head coach, Mario Cristobal. Cristobal coached the Ducks from 2018-2021.
Oregon's Odds to Win Playoff
Oregon earned the No. 5 seed last season the playoff and faced off with the No. 12 ranked James Madison Dukes in Eugene. The Ducks won this game and went on to beat No. 4 seed Texas Tech in the quarterfinals before losing to the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers.
This made it a second season in a row with Oregon losing to the eventual national champs in the playoff. The prior season, Oregon was the No. 1 ranked team in the playoff. They lost in the quarterfinal to the eventual champions, Ohio State.
The Ducks are still chasing their first national title in program history. They have knocked at the door a couple times, losing in the 2010-11 BCS National Championship game and the 2014-15 College Football Playoff National Championship game.
Will this be the year Oregon finally gets over the hump and wins it all? They are one of the favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Oregon has the fifth best odds to win the national title at +800. Here is the top five.
Ohio State +650
Notre Dame +700
Indiana +750
Texas +750
Oregon +800
The past three seasons, the Big Ten has won the national title. Furthermore, it has been three different programs: Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio State. If this trend continues, Oregon would be a prime candidate to be that fourth straight different Big Ten team to win it.
The Ducks will kick off their 2026 season at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1