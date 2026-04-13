Oregon Ducks' Intriguing Odds of Making The College Football Playoff

The Big Ten will be represented well in this upcoming season, as multiple teams have a great chance of making the college football playoffs in 2026. This includes the Oregon Ducks.

The Ducks have the second-best odds when it comes to their chances of making the college football playoff inside the Big Ten, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, at -270. The Ducks only trail the Indiana Hoosiers on this list. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his squad are narrowly ahead of the Ohio State Buckeyes (-240), who are the only other team with minus odds.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In terms of missing the postseason, the Ducks have the second-best odds, as they are only behind the Buckeyes. While the Buckeyes come in at a +190, the Ducks are at a +210. They are also only ahead of the Indiana Hoosiers slightly, as the Hoosiers odds are sitting around +250

The full odds of the teams are below.

Full Big Ten Odds

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Example: Team Name (Make Odds/Miss Odds)



• Indiana Hoosiers (-330/+250)

• Oregon Ducks (-270/+210)

• Ohio State (-240/+190)

• Michigan Wolverines (+270/-360)

• USC Trojans (+290/-390)

• Penn State Nittany Lions (+310/-425)

• Washington Huskies (+550/-900)

• Iowa Hawkeyes (+800/-1500)

• Illinois Fighting (+2200/-10000)

• Wisconsin Badgers (+2500/-10000)

• UCLA Bruins (+2700/-10000)

• Nebraska Cornhuskers (+3000/-20000)

• Minnesota Golden Gophers (+3500/-20000)

• Northwestern Wildcats (+6500/-20000)

• Maryland Terrapins (+10000/-50000)

• Michigan State Spartans (+15000/-50000)

• Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+20000/-50000)

• Purdue Boilermakers (+40000/ N/A)

It makes sense that the Hoosiers are ahead of the Oregon Ducks, as the Indiana defeated Oregon in the semi-finals of the CFP last season. They also would go on to defeat the Miami Hurricanes in the national championship. The defending national champions enter the season with high expectations, but, the Ducks are returning more stars than the Hoosiers, as the Hoosiers lost many of their top players to the NFL Draft.

The biggest difference between the two is going to be at the quarterback position. Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore were both projected to be top-five selections in the upcoming NFL Draft. Even with the eye-catching projections, Moore opted to come back to Oregon to settle some unfinished business, as the Ducks are looking to make a run for the national championship in what is likely to be his final season.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning sticks his tongue out to catch the rain as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

On the other hand, Mendoza will be going to the NFL Draft and is currently predicted to be the No. 1 pick by nearly every major NFL Draft analyst. This leaves the Hoosiers with a new gunslinger and also some new weapons, as the offense will look completely different with many skill positions leaving for the draft.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will also be losing more talent than the Ducks when it comes to the NFL Draft, although the Buckeyes' offense will return a large majority of their production.

The Buckeyes will be losing a ton of defenders, including safety Caleb Downs, linebacker Arvell Reese, and linebacker Sonny Styles. This is a large reason why the Ducks are likely ahead of them in the odds and are more favorable to make the playoffs.

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