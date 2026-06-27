Rising Oregon Freshman Drives Breakout Buzz With EA College Football Rating

The top 10 fastest players in EA Sports College Football 27 have been revealed, and one of the brightest young offensive stars on the Oregon Ducks is one of them. Incoming five-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair is ready to take the field this season and is rated one of the fastest players in College Football 27, with an overall speed of 99.

Ahead of the 2026 season, here’s a look at some of the other fastest players in College Football 27, as Bair highlights the top of the list.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Top 10 Fastest Players In EA Sports College Football 27:

Gatlin Bair, Wide Receiver (Oregon) -99 OVR Rodrick Pleasant, Defensive Back (UCLA) -99 OVR Nyck Harbor, Wide Receiver (South Carolina) -99 OVR King Mack, Safety (Penn State) -98 OVR Julio Humphrey, Cornerback (Texas A&M) -98 OVR Ben Minich, Safety (Miami Ohio) -97 OVR Gentry Williams, Defensive Back (Georgia) -97 OVR Jelani Watkins, Wide Receiver (Arkansas) -97 OVR Ryan Wingo, Wide Receiver (Texas) -97 OVR Chris Johnson Jr., Running Back (Clemson) -96 OVR

What Impact Can Gaitlin Bair Have On Oregon’s Wide Receiver Room?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After serving on a two-year mission trip with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Bair arrives at Oregon looking to be a critical piece at wide receiver as the Ducks go all in to win their first national championship in program history.

Bair, a former five-star recruit, was one of the top players in the Ducks' 2024 recruiting class. Bair committed to the Ducks on Feb. 3, 2024, over the Michigan Wolverines. Bair was rated as the No. 27 overall player nationally and No. 6 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

Oregon’s Wide Receiver Room Entering 2026 Season

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) runs after making a catch as James Madison Dukes defensive back DJ Barksdale (32) defends during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The 6-1, 194-pound wide receiver from Burley, Idaho, joins a talented Ducks wide receiver room that includes Jeremiah McClellan, Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart, and UAB transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks.

With these players and the addition of Bair, the Ducks have a strong case to have one of the best wide receiver groups in college football next season. Last season, the Ducks were led by former wide receiver and sixth-round selection by the Las Vegas Raiders, Malik Benson.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In his one season with the Ducks after previous stints with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida State Seminoles, Benson recorded 43 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns. With Benson gone, McClellan is expected to take a step forward for the Ducks after a 2025 season in which he collected 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns.

The biggest x-factors are Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart, who return at full strength after suffering through injuries. Stewart missed the entire season with a torn patellar tendon in his right knee, and Moore missed several games with a knee injury. When healthy, Moore and Stewart will have a critical role in the Ducks' offensive scheme under new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer.

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