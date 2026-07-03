Five-Star Xavier Sabb's Commitment Boosts Oregon Recruiting Class Ranking

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning received another massive commitment on Friday in their 2027 recruiting class. Five-star wide receiver recruit Xavier Sabb committed to the Ducks over the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and UCLA Bruins, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

The 6-1, 195-pound wide receiver from Glassboro High School is rated as the No. 44 overall player nationally and the No. 2 recruit in the state of New Jersey, per 247Sports.

In his commitment post, Sabb said, “I’m locked in and ready to bring a national championship to Eugene, Oregon."

Oregon coach Dan Lanning directs football practice April 5, 2022. Eug 040522 Lanning 02 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sabb's decision gives the Ducks their 23rd commit of the 2027 recruiting class and their third five-star, with the other two being wide receiver Dakota Guerrant and edge rusher Rashad Streets.

Oregon Ducks Updated Recruiting Class Ranking

Sept. 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Glassboro (New Jersey) athlete Xavier Sabb watches warm-ups before Ohio State's game against the Marshall University Thundering Herd at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Sabb’s commitment to the Ducks on Friday, Oregon’s ranking for its 2027 recruiting class also took a major jump inside the top three. The Ducks now have the No. 3-ranked 2027 recruiting class and are No. 1 in the Big Ten, per 247Sports.

The only two schools to rank ahead of the Ducks in the 2027 recruiting class rankings following Sabb's commitment include the Texas A&M Aggies (No. 1) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 2). With the commitment of Sabb, the Ducks are in a prime spot under coach Lanning to deliver their second consecutive top-five-ranked recruiting class.

For the Ducks' 2026 recruiting cycle, Oregon posted the No. 3 overall class behind the USC Trojans (No. 1) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 2) in 247Sports' rankings. Sabb will arrive in Eugene with the chance to be a part of a loaded wide receiver room.

Future Wide Receiver Duo For Oregon

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another commit in the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class, Dakota Guerrant, has the opportunity to make an immediate impact at wide receiver when he arrives in Eugene. Guerrant, a native of Harper Woods, Michigan, committed to the Ducks over his home-state team, the Michigan Wolverines.

Listed at 6-1, 195 pounds, Guerrant is rated as the No. 23 overall recruit nationally and the No. 4- ranked wide receiver prospect, per 247Sports. When the 2027 college football season kicks off, Guerrant and Sabb have the potential to form a dominant wide receiver duo for the Ducks that can help Oregon win a national championship, regardless of whether they win one before the two arrive.

Depending on how the upcoming 2026 season finishes for the Ducks, Oregon could also return several other wide receiver stars, including Jeremiah McClellan and Dakorien Moore. Former five-star wide receiver recruit Gatlin Bair is set to make his debut this season for the Ducks and has the potential to be one of the fastest players in college football.

With Sabb’s addition and other talented offensive weapons on the Ducks' offense, Oregon is set up for a future of success and scoring in the coming seasons under Lanning.

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