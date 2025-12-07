Why Wide Receiver Recruit Gatlin Bair is the Oregon Ducks' Hidden Gem

Coach Dan Lanning hauled in a historic 2026 signing class for the Oregon Ducks. Not included in the class on paper, however, was five-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair.

Bair signed with Oregon back in 2024 before serving an LDS mission. Bair might be an underrated part of the Ducks’ 2026 freshman class, with much of the focus on Lanning’s 2026 recruits. Not only did he post impressive numbers on the football field in high school, but he also showed off incredible speed as a track and field athlete.

What Makes Gatlin Bair Dangerous

The five-star received 27 offers to play college football. He initially committed to play for the Boise State Broncos before decommitting and announcing his commitment to Oregon February 2024.

Bair has the potential to be a lethal weapon in the Ducks’ wide receiver room with his speed and athletic ability. On the track, Bair recorded times of 10.15 seconds in the 100 and 20.47 seconds in the 200 meters – fast times for a high schooler. He also posted a 22-4 long jump and 45-6.75 triple jump.

Athleticism runs in the Bair family. His older brother Peyton Bair transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2025 to 2026 academic year. Peyton previously won the 2025 NCAA Outdoor decathlon at Mississippi State and the 2025 NCAA Indoor Heptathlon at Mississippi State.

The younger Bair brother was rated the No. 6 receiver in his class by 247Sports and No. 27 overall. He tallied 52 catches for 832 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior in 2023 and rushed for four touchdowns. The year before that, Bair hauled in 73 passes for 1,073 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Lanning couldn’t hide his smile when talking about Bair during his National Signing Day press conference.

“There’s still been great communication with Brad and Shae and his family, the ability to connect from time to time. But 'Elder Bair’s' been doing a mission, and he’s done an unbelievable job of that. But we’ve been able to stay in touch, whether through email, the occasional opportunity to touch base with the people that he’s around,” Lanning said.

“Really excited to get him here,” he continued. “That’s one that you signed several years ago, and now you get the opportunity to have him here. I’m really excited about what Gatlin can do.”

Oregon’s Recent Stars from Idaho

Bair was rated the No. 1 player in the state of Idaho in his class. The Ducks have seen recent success when it comes to recruiting players from Idaho.

Kenyon Sadiq joined the program out of Idaho Falls in 2023 and panned out to be one of Oregon’s most productive tight ends. Sadiq leads the team in receiving touchdowns in 2025 with eight and is projected to go in the first round of the NFL Draft if he declares in the spring.

Lanning also added another wide receiver from Idaho in the recent cycle. Hudson Lewis decommitted from Utah in late November and committed to play for the Ducks on the same day. Lewis is a three-star, per 247Sports, and the No. 6 player in the state.