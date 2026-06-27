Oregon Receivers Named Top Play-Making Unit By College Football Analyst

Historically, the Oregon Ducks have long been known for their strong running-back corps, combining track-and-field speed with physicality that changed the landscape of college football in the 2010's.

Over a decade later, the focus seems to begin including what the Ducks can accomplish in the air, with one analyst positing that Oregon's wide receiver room could be one of the best playmaking units in the country.

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore makes a catch for a touchdown during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Greg McElroy Calls Oregon Duck Receivers Third Best Unit in the Nation

In a recent episode of the Always College Football with Greg McElroy podcast, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy dove into the always-popular offseason tradition of top-10 lists with a breakdown of the Power Four conferences' top 10 playmaking units going into the 2026 season.

McElroy placed the Ducks' receiver unit at No. 3, surpassed by the Texas Longhorns' receiver unit at No. 2 and the Ohio State Buckeyes' receiver unit at No. 1.

“You won’t find many starting receiver groups in the country that’s more talented than the combination of Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart, Jeremiah McClellan when all those guys are healthy," McElroy said.

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Assessing Oregon's Receiver Room Strength

As of the end of June, Oregon's receiver room is fairly healthy, minus redshirt sophomore Jeremiah McClellan missing the spring game due to an undisclosed injury and senior Evan Stewart wearing a green "no contact" jersey during Oregon's spring game as a precaution following missing the season due to a patellar tendon tear.

According to Lanning, Stewart will be ready to go for this season, with not much update on McClellan. McClellan is one player Duck fans should be monitoring on the injury front, as he pulled in the highest receiving yards in 2025 for returning Ducks, with 557 yards and three touchdowns off 38 receptions.

Looking at the rest of the returners, Moore is an exciting prospect, given his true freshman year included 497 yards and three touchdowns off 34 catches. Stewart's previous season in 2024 resulted in 613 yards and five touchdowns off a whopping 48 catches, becoming a shining star for the next season prior to his offseason injury.

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Messiah Hampton, right, makes a catch under cover from Fighting Ducks defensive back Arlo Henderson during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rising Receivers

Due to the recent NCAA ruling for five-year eligibility limits, don't be surprised to see a number of younger players take the field this season, including a few rising star receivers.

Messiah Hampton, who put up three of five targets caught with 44 yards during Oregon's spring game, had a 33-yard catch as a big highlight. There's also Idaho native Gatlin Bair, who shockingly received a 99 speed rating from EA Sports College Football 2027 prior to fall camp.

Sure, the Oregon Ducks' running back room is primed for at least an above-3,000 yards combined season with the return of sophomores Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison, senior Colorado transfer Simeon Price, and the addition of Texas freshman Tradarian Ball. However, if McElroy is correct and Oregon's receiving corps gets a strike of lightning with all three top returners coming back healthy, there's a chance of one athlete chasing the ever-coveted 1,000-yard mark.

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