What Oregon Fans Can Expect From Five-Star Wide Receiver Gatlin Bair

Former five-star wide receiver recruit Gatlin Bair signed with the Oregon Ducks back out of the 2024 high school recruiting class, but he is now set to join the team after returning from a two-year mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

His contributions, along with the two wideouts in the 2026 recruiting class, add to a ridiculous amount of young talent at redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore and first-year offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer's disposal next season in Eugene, Oregon.

Oregon Tight Ends coach Drew Mehringer during practice in 2022. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The versatile Bair, hailing from Burley Senior in Burley, Idaho, was named to the Idaho Statesman’s 4A All-State First Team after collecting 52 catches for 832 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, while also rushing for four touchdowns during his senior season in 2023.

Rivals ranked Bair as the No. 30 overall recruit, the No. 7-best wide receiver, and the top player coming out of the state of Idaho in the Class of 2024. At 5-2 and 195 pounds, he was also a track and field star in high school, being named the Gatorade Idaho Boys Player of the Year as a junior after setting state records in both the 100-meter at 10.15 seconds and 200-meter at 20.56 seconds.

Bair has been away from football for the past two years, so it could take some time for Bair to quickly adjust and show off the impeccable combination of athleticism and speed that he was known for in high school. Luckily, the two other newcomers have the ability to jump right out on the scene during their freshman season with the Ducks.

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas works with players during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton

Out of the 2026 high school recruiting class, coach Dan Lanning and wide receivers coach Ross Douglas have also brought in two names to be excited about for the future.

Five-star Jalen Lott - Panther Creek in Lucas, Texas

Four-star Messiah Hampton - James Monroe in Rochester, New York

Lott, the 6-0, 170-pound athlete, played both sides of the ball throughout his young football life. This past season, Lott put together 1,111 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on 85 receptions in 12 games played. He also had 106 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground, plus threw for a 55-yard touchdown.

Given his track and field background, Lott's top-end speed has him bursting past the majority of the cornerbacks he comes across on the outside and the safeties in the slot. What's special about the Frisco, Texas, product is his durability and ability to avoid taking hits from defenders.

Many believe that Lott could make the switch to the other side of the ball in the secondary if he so chooses during his collegiate career. Regardless of where he ends up, Lott will thrive once he starts to hit Oregon's weight room.

Monroe star wide receiver Messiah Hampton celebrates on the field following the Red Jackets' win over Sleepy Hollow during the NYSPHSAA Class B championship final Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Douglas' first offer he gave out with the Ducks' program was to Hampton, a prospect that he has been recruiting since his days with the Atlantic Coast Conference's Syracuse Orange. He's the No. 1 talent coming out of the state of New York in this incoming class, per Rivals.

Hampton won the NYSPHSAA Class B state championship in his senior season, the first in his school's history after going undefeated with a 12-0 record. The 6-1, 180-pound standout is underrated amongst all those who are entering their first season of college football. He finished with 2,938 all-purpose yards and 39 total touchdowns throughout his high school career.

Oregon's 2026 Recruiting Class

Oregon currently has 36 total new players coming in for next season, including those through the complicated transfer portal. Some consider the Ducks' 2026 full group entering the historic Pacific Northwest's Autzen Stadium for the first time this fall will be the best in the country.

In Rivals' national team recruiting rankings, Oregon is currently No. 4. In the Big Ten Conference team recruiting rankings, the Ducks are at No. 3, with the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 2 and USC Trojans at No. 1.