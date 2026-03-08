Oregon Ducks Commit CaDarius McMiller Takes Recruiting Visit With SEC Program

The Oregon Ducks are beginning to build their 2027 recruiting class, as they have already landed a total of five commitments before spring visits truly begin to unravel. One of the commits they have already landed is from four-star running back recruit CaDarius McMiller.

McMiller has been committed to the Oregon Ducks since Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), and has been the lone running back to announce his commitment to the Ducks. Since announcing his commitment, he has remained locked in for the most part, but was recently visiting an SEC school.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning sticks his tongue out to catch the rain as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

CaDarius McMiller Visits The Texas A&M Aggies

McMiller took a visit to Texas A&M on Friday, according to his social media pages, and is one of the few Oregon commits who has actually visited other places since announcing their pledge. McMiller was on campus getting a closer look at the Texas A&M program and university to see what they bring to the table in his recruitment.

This is something that could be viewed as a red flag, but this isn’t uncommon, as many prospects will commit to a program and still hear what others have to say before they eventually sign their National Letter of Intent in the winter.

McMiller is rated as the No. 173 prospect in the nation and is a star player for Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas. According to MaxPreps, the talented prospect finished the season with 937 total yards as well as 17 total touchdowns. This is something that helped put him on the map for many different programs. Now that he is set for his senior year, the statistics are expected to rise even more, as he pushes for a higher ranking.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With McMiller being an in-state prospect with the Aggies program, things have become even more interesting. The Aggies pose as a threat to the Ducks due to the proximity to home factor of things, which is what many recruits value the most in their recruitment outside of the NIL factor of things. McMiller, being the lone Ducks running back commit, is going to be valued by this program, as they will be looking to hang on to his commitment.

As for most classes, the Ducks usually land one commitment at the position, but this more recent class showcased multiple commitments and signings, as the Ducks added both four-star running back recruit Brandon Smith from the 2026 class and four-star running back recruit Tradarian Ball from the class of 2026.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Both players have the chance of seeing the field early, and each fits a specific role, which leaves the Ducks in a position where they don’t have to land multiple running backs in the upcoming class.

If the Ducks can hang on to McMiller, they will be in great shape, as he is one of the more underrated running backs in the class. He is also ranked lower because of how deep the running back class is in 2027. Being in a class that consists of guys like five-star running back recruit David Gabriel Georges and five-star running back recruit Kemon Spell is no joke.

One thing is for certain: if McMiller does hit campus, he will have the chance to shift the team into an even better direction thanks to his versatility and outstanding on-field skills.