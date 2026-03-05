Oregon Ducks Commits Move in Updated Recruiting Rankings
The Oregon Ducks are off to a hot start in their recruiting efforts for the 2027 cycle and have already received verbal commitments from five different recruits. While Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff continue to find the best players in the country to come play at Autzen Stadium, here is where their five commits land in the 247Sports' update rankings.
Drew Fielder
Offensive tackle Drew Fielder is currently the highest-ranked Oregon recruit in the 2027 cycle, ranked No. 81 in the nation by 247Sports. Fielder earned the attention from several Big-12 schools like Arizona, Arizona State, and BYU before committing to the Ducks.
Fielder has a visit to Eugene scheduled on May 29, which will allow Lanning and offensive line coach A’lique Terry to continue building their relationship with the 6-6 offensive tackle. Fielder currently plays high school football at Servite High School (California).
CaDarius McMiller Moves Up Recruiting Rankings
Oregon running back commit CaDarius McMiller is now ranked at No. 218 in the Top247 recruiting rankings, up from No. 411. McMiller is a four-star prospect who plays high school football at Tyler High School (Texas). McMiller ran for 939 yards and an astounding 20 total touchdowns in his junior season at Tyler, averaging 8.7 yards per carry.
McMiller is a speedster on the track as well, as the four-star ran a personal best time of 10.59 in the 100-meter race.
Cameron Prichett
EDGE rusher Cameron Pritchett is ranked at No. 136 by 247Sports. Pritchett, who plays high school football at Thompson High School (Alabama), was perhaps the most heavily recruited commit that the Ducks were able to land. Pritchett was recruited by Florida State, USC, and Baylor before committing to the Ducks on June 2 of last year.
Pritchett has been a force at the high school level so far, compiling 15.5 sacks and 210 total tackles in three years of varsity football. Pritchett’s stats have been trending upwards since his freshman year, as he compiled 55 solo tackles in his junior season.
Oregon Ducks Beat out LSU Tigers for Avery Michael's Commitment
Offensive tackle Avery Michael is ranked No. 415 in the country with an 89 rating from 247Soprts.
Michael has a collegiate-level frame, as he stands at 6-6. Fielder played his junior year season at Turlock High School (California). Michael was heavily recruited in the past few months, earning offers from LSU and Vanderbilt before committing to Lanning and the Ducks.
Oregon Ducks Legacy Commit Sam Ngata
Three-star linebacker Sam Ngata is ranked at No. 814 in the country per 247Sports, and his rating is an 84.
Ngata is the son of former Ducks player and fan-favorite defensive tackle Haloti Ngata. Ngata currently plays high school football at Olympus High School (Utah). Ngata, like Fielder, was heavily recruited by multiple big-time programs such as Nebraska, Michigan, and BYU. While Ngata is technically a three-star recruit, his 6-3 frame will play well at the linebacker position at the collegiate level.
