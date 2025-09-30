Why Oregon Receiver Dakorien Moore Is A Top Freshman In College Football
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks lost a lot of production at the wide receiver position after the 2024 with Tez Johnson, and Traeshon Holden leaving school for the NFL. Additionally, the Ducks' most experienced wide receiver Evan Stewart suffered an injury in the spring, leaving the door wide open for transfers and incoming freshman to make impact.
Oregon's freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore has made his presence known for the Ducks' and has connected with quarterback Dante Moore (no relation) extremely well which has greatly impacted the production, and explosiveness of Oregon's offense.
Just five weeks in and Moore has proven not only to Oregon fans, but college football analysts across the country that he is one of the best in his class regardless of position. After the Ducks' 30-24 double overtime win over No. 7 Penn State, Moore finds himself ranked seventh among all freshman in college football according to a list compiled from ESPN's Billy Tucker.
Moore Can Do It All
The former five-star recruit from the class of 2025 has lived up to expectations through his first five weeks of playing at the college level, and has solidified himself as top target for Dante Moore.
He's tallied up 296 yards, and three total touchdowns ahead of Oregon's bye in week 6, and he hasn't seemed to struggle. If anything, Moore's gotten better the tougher the opponent. Moore led the Ducks' with 89 receiving yards on seven receptions against Penn State, and is leading the program in receiving yards on the year.
"He has also fared quite well as a run blocker, helping alleviate some concern about the Ducks' receiver depth," Tucker wrote. "Don't be surprised if this is just the beginning of his ascension this season, even as the Ducks' Big Ten schedule gets tougher. "
Moore truly can be relied on for multiple responsibilities on the field, in the Ducks' first game against the Montana State Bobcats he went viral for blocking a defender from the 10-yard line all the way into end zone that cleared the way for Gary Bryant Jr. to score.
Still Time To Grow
The goal for coach Dan Lanning is for he, his staff, and the program overall to grow, and Moore has more than enough time to do so. He'll have to be at least three years removed from high school to jump to the NFL Draft, so his time at Oregon is just beginning.
Moore has shown super star qualities from hurdling opponents, to man handling defenders into the end zone, and his explosive route running, but Moore is only a freshman with at least two more season's ahead of him.
A player at his age with the amount of talent and drive that he has should focus on development both on and off the field. Especially given the fact that he has a great situation in Eugene, where he has a great connection with his quarterback, and coaching staff.
In the environment that Lanning, and his staff have created there is no doubt that the development of Moore and the other athletes in the program is key for the program in order to continue it's success.
Moore and the Ducks' will have a bye week during week 6 before hosting the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11.