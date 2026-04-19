Oregon Displays Team Culture During Dakorien Moore's Hayward Debut

Oregon Ducks fans learned during the Oregon Team Invitational at Hayward Field that wide receiver Dakorien Moore is an impressive two-sport athlete.

But another key takeaway from Moore’s participation was the strength of the Oregon football team’s culture.

Oregon Football Shows Up for Dakorien Moore at Hayward Field

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Headshot of Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

As the star receiver displayed his potential to thrive as a track and field athlete, his football teammates took over the stands to show their support.

Moore’s group of teammates who came to watch included standout quarterbacks Dante Moore and Dylan Raiola, running back Dierre Hill Jr., receiver Evan Stewart, tight end Jamari Johnson and many more.

Johnson spoke to the media on Saturday for the first time since the end of the Ducks’ 2025 season. One of the questions he fielded was about Moore’s performance on Friday.

“Yesterday, that touched my heart, man. Just all of us going out there, and it wasn’t even just for Dakorien. It was really for Oregon,” Johnson said. “It was just more for Dakorien because we see him every day. That really touched my heart, and the connection is just unbelievable. I don’t think many people are doing that for their teammates.”

What it Says About Oregon’s Team Culture

Oregon football wide receiver Dakorien Moore, right, is congratulated by football teammates including Dante Moore, left, after making it into the final round of the men's long jump during the Oregon Team Invitational track and field meet at Hayward Field April 17, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The way that so many of Moore’s star teammates showed up to support him is an example of how special the Ducks’ bond is. A strong team culture always seemed to be at the core of what coach Dan Lanning has built since arriving to Eugene.

Lanning’s players have spoken about their connections with one another throughout spring media sessions. Whether it’s a quarterback-wide receiver duo that’s close on and off the field or it’s players within the same position group, the Ducks have been adamant that their proximity off the field is fueling their play on the field.

If Moore’s Hayward debut is any indicator of how Oregon football will play for each other during the upcoming season, the Ducks should be in a good position to make a deep postseason run.

Receiver Dakorien Moore Impresses at Track & Field Event

Oregon football wide receiver Dakorien Moore competes in the men's long jump during the Oregon Team Invitational track and field meet at Hayward Field April 17, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore was a standout dual athlete in high school, where he earned five-star status as a football recruit at Duncanville. Moore anchored his 4x200-meter relay time that won the 6A state title in 2024, and also competed in the 4x100-meter relay at the state championships.

The receiver participated in the long jump at Hayward Field on Friday. He recorded jumps of 6.94 meters and 6.99 meters on his first two jumps, but qualified for the final with a final jump of 7.48 meters.

Moore finished in sixth place, but he came close to his personal best despite not competing in an organized track and field event in two years.

That’s how you debut! Dakorien Moore jumps 7.48m in the long jump at the team invite. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/dkEOo3xdnR — oregontf (@OregonTF) April 18, 2026

Lanning said after the football team’s Saturday scrimmage that Moore’s performance was an ongoing topic of conversation the next day. The football team was mindful of his load management the day before the meet.

“Showed it in our team meeting today. Just the connection is something we talk about, and we've modified a little bit of his load,” Lanning said. “Work really close with the track staff on what do we want this to look like for him to be able to compete at a high level and still get the work that he has to get in from a football standpoint for us.”

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