Oregon Coach Dan Lanning’s Candid Take On Kenyon Sadiq As He Nears Breaking Record
EUGENE - The No. 7 Oregon Ducks boosted their College Football Playoff resume with a 42–27 win over No. 15 USC at Autzen Stadium.
Amid injuries to key receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr., one Duck has stepped fully into the spotlight: tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Against USC, Sadiq dazzled, catching six passes from quarterback Dante Moore for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
Sadiq is on the verge of making Oregon history. The junior from Idaho is only one touchdown away from breaking the Ducks program record for most touchdowns in a single season by a tight end (nine.)
What Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Said About Kenyon Sadiq
Lanning did not mince words when asked about Sadiq, who leads Oregon with eight touchdowns this season. Sadiq's reliability and connection with Moore is possibly only outshined by his incredible physical ability and dazzling hurdles over defenders.
Does Lanning hold his breath when Sadiq leaps over a opponent?
“No, I just say, ‘I wish I could do that.' Kenyon's a special man," Lanning said. "And I always have a good feeling whenever I'm able to touch base with him before a pregame, and he just kind of gave me that look, like I'm ready to roll today, which is awesome."
"Kenyon's a special player, man. I think we're lucky to have the best tight end in the nation. His play has shown that. We're better when he's out there with us. And certainly, he's a tough guy to defend, right? Whether it's him lining up at wide out or if he's blocking in the C area, he does this at a really high level,” Lanning continued.
The Oregon coach has praised his team for having "strength in numbers," and the talking point certainly showed up on Saturday. Sadiq has come through in the clutch while the Ducks are dealing with injuries, totaling five touchdown receptions in his last four games.
Oregon's offense was still electric vs. USC, scoring 42 points with an exciting game from Moore, who completed 22-of-33 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns. The Ducks produced 436 yards of total offense (257 passing, 179 rushing) and improved to 25-2 under Lanning at Autzen Stadium.
Sadiq To The NFL?
Saturday was senior day for many beloved Ducks like linebacker Bryce Boettcher and Noah Whittington... but was it also Sadiq's last regular season game in Autzen? Sadiq is flying up NFL Draft boards as 15 NFL scouts were in attendance for Oregon's game vs. USC.
Many NFL mock drafts have Sadiq as the No. 1 tight end in the 2026 draft class and a potential first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. A popular predicted team for Sadiq in the NFL is the Philadlphia Eagles replace Dallas Goedert.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound tight has 479 receiving yards this season and 36 receptions.
If he declares for the 2026 NFL Draft, Oregon would likely have back-to-back tight ends drafted after former Duck Terrance Ferguson was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
“That's Superman,” Moore said about Sadiq earlier in the season. “Having Kenyon at tight end, his speed, his awareness and his confidence in route running, I just love to have him as a tight end. The O-Line gave me great time and he's always going to be open. It just feels good to see him back himself.”
The Ducks tight end dominance is notable and it's making a difference as Oregon looks to make noise in the College Football Playoff.