Kenyon Sadiq Makes Oregon Ducks History In College Football Playoff

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq is having a breakout season with the Ducks. His performance has played a significant role in the offense’s success, helping the team compete for a national title.

Sadiq is making program history, breaking the record for most single-season receptions for a tight end. During the College Football Playoff quarterfinals against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Sadiq secured the record, now totalling 46 receptions on the season.

As Oregon is still competing in the playoff, Sadiq has the chance to extend this record in at least one more game as he looks to help his team secure a spot in the national championship game.

Kenyon Sadiq is the new UO single-season record holder for receptions by a tight end. #GoDucks x @KenyonSadiq pic.twitter.com/MeAoPQooCI — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) January 4, 2026

Kenyon Sadiq’s Rise With Oregon

Sadiq is in his third season with the Oregon Ducks, proving his patience to be worthwhile. While playing in every game in both 2023 and 2024, this season he has stepped up as the Ducks' No. 1 tight end.

Sadiq had to wait his turn, with the team’s 2024 No. 1 tight end being Terrance Ferguson. Ferguson is currently with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL, which presented Sadiq with the chance to step up this year.

Sadiq spent his first two seasons earning valuable reps and developing with the offense. The Oregon tight end still earned playing time, and in the 2024 Big Ten Championship, Sadiq showed off his potential after recording two receptions, both of which were touchdowns.

This season, Sadiq has been embracing his increased role and has been a playmaker for the offense. He totals 46 receptions for 531 yards and eight touchdowns. Amid injuries to Oregon’s wide receivers, Sadiq has stepped up, bringing both physicality and reliability to the offense.

"Kenyon's a special player, man. I think we're lucky to have the best tight end in the nation. His play has shown that. We're better when he's out there with us,” coach Dan Lanning said. “And certainly, he's a tough guy to defend, right? Whether it's him lining up at wide out or if he's blocking in the C area, he does this at a really high level."

The Ducks are preparing for a rematch against the Indiana Hoosiers, the only opponent to beat Oregon this season. With Sadiq’s performance this season, he will help put Oregon in a position to win and earn a trip to the national title.

Kenyon Sadiq Could Head For NFL Draft

After three seasons with the Oregon Ducks, Sadiq could declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, but he has yet to do so. In 2025, two tight ends were taken in the first round of the draft, and Sadiq could follow suit.

If Sadiq does declare for the draft, there is a real chance he will be a first-rounder after his breakout performance this season. He is currently the No. 1 tight end on Mel Kiper Jr.’s big board and listed as a top 10 prospect overall.

He has been consistent and a tough player to defend. NFL teams have been well represented throughout the season, and Sadiq will be a player to watch in the first round if he declares. Sadiq will likely not decide on his future until after Oregon's playoff run.

