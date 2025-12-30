Dan Lanning Gives Cryptic Evan Stewart Injury Update Before Orange Bowl

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning continues to play things close to the vest when it comes to injury updates.

Prior to Thursday's College Footall Playoff Quarterfinal matchup at the Orange Bowl against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Lanning was asked about the status of Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart, who has missed the entire season up to this point and has already been ruled out for the game.

Dan Lanning's Hilarious Evan Stewart Injury Update

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart runs a route against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Lanning was asked if Stewart being ruled out means he had experienced a setback in his recovery from a torn patellar tendon suffered back in the ball.

But in typical Lanning fashion, he shut down the idea that Stewart had suffered a setback while also taking a playful jab at the media in attendance.

"No, no setback," Lanning said. "We just like moving Evan up and down so you guys can talk about it and not talk about our team."

Lanning has been no stranger to keeping both fans and media members guessing when it comes to injury updates. While some coaches tell it like it is, Lanning has routinely chosen to leave the status of his players a mystery as a form of slight gamesmanship before facing an opponent.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Evan Stewart's Status Unclear for Rest of College Football Playoff

It remains unclear if Stewart will return this season. Either way, he will have the opportunity to utilize his redshirt for next year even if he does appear in the College Football Playoff, as postseason contests for both CFP and bowl games do not count toward eligibility.

Though there's no doubt Stewart would provide a dynamic boost to the Oregon offense, resting him the rest of the season and getting prepared for 2026 might be the best choice for Lanning and the Ducks. On the other hand, Stewart could choose to declare for the NFL Draft.

Oregon already possess a talented receiving corps that leaned on multiple faces throughout the season. Ducks true freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore steals most of the headlines, but veterans Malik Benson and Gary Bryant Jr. will be vital toward Oregon's success during what hopes to a championship-winning run. Redshirt freshman Jeremiah McClellan will also play a notable role.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additionally, the Ducks have a dynamic tight end duo in Kenyon Sadiq and Jamari Johnson, both of whom are talented pass-catchers in their own right.

With all of these options for Oregon quarterback Dante Moore to choose from, it seems unlikely that Stewart will be activated if the Ducks continue to advance deeper into the CFP.

During his first season as a Duck last year, Stewart showed why he was such a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school. He finished the 2024 season with 48 catches for 613 yards and five touchdowns, making some highlight-worthy plays along the way.

