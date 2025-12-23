Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Makes One Major Change to Playoff Preparation

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks capped off their final home game of 2025 at Autzen Stadium with a convincing 51-34 win over No. 12 James Madison. The win represented the Ducks' first-ever College Football Playoff win at Autzen Stadium, as well as coach Dan Lanning’s first-ever CFP win as a head coach.

Lanning And Staff Trying New Approach To College Football Playoff

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Ducks and Lanning both learned from last year's long layoff that staying dormant and collecting rust can be hurtful to a team, so Lanning composed something special the week before the Ducks' first-round playoff game: a mock game at Autzen Stadium.

Ducks Pumped In Crowd Noise For Mock Game

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore greets Duck fans at the Moshofsky Sports Center before the College Football Playoff game between Oregon and James Madison Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the newest “Ducks vs. Them” put out on YouTube by the Oregon Ducks digital media team, Oregon is shown going through an entire “mock game” with all the bells and whistles. The Duck was led out of the tunnel on the famous motorcycle, “Shout” was played prior to the fourth quarter, and crowd noise was pumped into the stadium artificially throughout the game.

Lanning spoke to his team about the mock game, which was showcased in the “Ducks vs Them” video.

“I want to make sure we get as much work as we possibly can so we’re prepared, and I also want to make sure that we keep this game mentality mindset,” Lanning told his team prior to the mock game.

Lanning and his staff had the mock game planned down to the smallest detail. The Ducks started their mock game exactly one week prior to their final home game against JMU, down to the minute. Lanning expressed just how important and historic the occasion was in a speech to his team, which was captured on “Ducks vs Them.”

“I want you to picture next Saturday, playoff game, first time in Autzen, and you guys get to be a part of it, what’s that going to feel like?” Lanning asked his team.

Lanning Taking Different Approach To This Year's Postseason

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s clear that Lanning and his staff have learned a valuable lesson from last year’s Rose Bowl Game, when the Ducks came out flat against Ohio State and eventually lost their first and only game of the 2024 season 41-21.

Lanning and his staff are also switching things around this postseason to keep more players in Eugene over the holidays to keep momentum. Lanning told the media that earlier in December was when the players were able to enjoy their break.

The Ducks will face a much tougher test in the Orange Bowl, where Big 12 champions Texas Tech await them for a trip to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia, against either Alabama or a rematch against Big Ten foe Indiana.