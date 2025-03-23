Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Dana Altman Best Coaching Tandem In Nation?
Oregon Ducks fans have had a lot to be happy about over the past year with their men's basketball and football programs having successful seasons. Both teams made into their respective sports' postseason tournament and found success in their first year in the Big Ten.
The two programs are led by some of the best coaches across the country with Ducks coach Dan Lanning leading the football program and the experienced coach Dana Altman commanding the basketball team.
Shehan Jererajah of CBS Sports listed the duo of Lanning and Altman as No. 6 coaching tandem in the country, the same ranking they held in 2024.
"The Ducks stayed steady as Lanning lived up to lofty expectations in Year 3. The Ducks earned the No. 1 overall seed in the first 12-team CFP and a Big Ten championship with an undefeated 13-0 record in the regular season. Lanning is perhaps the best coach in the country under the age of 45," Jererajah said.
On the gridiron, it was a season to remember as Lanning directed the Ducks to a 13-1 record and a Big Ten championship. The Ducks made the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2015 as the No. 1 overall seed, and Lanning has the program trending in the right direction.
Lanning has remained at Oregon despite attracting interest from other schools as well as NFL teams. Only 38 years old, Lanning will only get better with time and experience. As long as he's at Oregon, the Ducks should remain high on any tandem list.
Jererajah also said that Altman's resurgence in their inaugural year in the Big Ten is what kept the Ducks inside the top ten.
"The older Altman had a resurgence during his first year in the Big Ten, posting a 24-8 record. Altman has 15 straight 20-win seasons and has won a postseason game every year, including a Final Four in 2017," Jererajah said.
The men's basketball team is in the midst of one of their best seasons in recent memory with coach Dana Altman leading the Ducks their ninth appearance in the NCAA Tournamentin his tenure. After an opening-round win over Liberty, Altman has Oregon playing in the second-round for a spot in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2021.
Lanning could've had the Ducks even higher on the list if they didn't suffer a blowout loss in the Rose Bowl to Ohio State. Oregon was on the cusp on greatness after running through the regular season with a perfect 13-0 record, which included a win over the Buckeyes, but they would be unable to repeat their performance in the season-ending loss.
If Altman is able to get Oregon to advance to the Sweet 16, it should boost the Ducks' resume for having one of the top coaching tandems in the country.