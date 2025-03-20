Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel NFL Draft Projection After Pro Day, Combine
The Oregon Ducks had one of the best seasons in recent memory this past year, finishing as the Big Ten Champions with a 13-1 record. Oregon was led by their star quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who finished third in the Heisman award race.
Gabriel commanded the Ducks' offense to new heights as Oregon ran through the regular season undefeated before falling short to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl.
Gabriel ends his college career with the most starts in NCAA history and owns the record for total touchdowns in a career. With his college eligibility expired, Gabriel now takes on a new endeavor in his football career.
The 2025 NFL Draft.
Gabriel spoke after Oregon's Pro Day on Tuesday about the uncertainty that comes with preparing for the NFL Draft.
"It's harder during this time. Because usually, you can choose the people you want to be around for however long that may be. But this time, you don't. I've talked about this a bunch, but you don't want to be somebody you're not. I have confidence in who I am, and I think when you're able to just be yourself, then there's no misalignment," Gabriel said.
Although he knows he can't control the outcome of where he gets drafted, Gabriel remains confident in who he is as a player and person.
"They know exactly who they're getting in me; hopefully, the same for them. That's been easy for me, knowing that. And that's all I can really control. Easier said than done, but as I said before, I'm looking forward to the challenge and growth as a person," Gabriel said.
Despite being an experienced college player, Gabriel opened up about the emotional and mental aspect of draft preparation.
"I've learned a lot through this process. You always wonder, am I doing too little? Am I doing too much? Because this is your first and last time doing this. Just finding that balance...[I've] Been around people who have been through this process, I try to ask them as many questions as I can. You just need one team, one believer, and right when that day happens, it's back to work," Gabriel said.
Gabriel is currently projected as a day-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft according to Jordan Reid of ESPN. He could be selected anywhere from the fourth round to the seventh round, but it shouldn't take long for Gabriel to here his name called. His experience, accuracy, and poise will get him drafted and he would be a welcomed addition to any quarterback room in the NFL.
If drafted, Gabriel would become the 15th quarterback in Ducks' history to be drafted. The NFL Draft is held from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.