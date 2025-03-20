Should Oregon Ducks Play Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes In NFL-Style Spring Game?
Did Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders just pitch an idea that could save college football spring games? Would Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning want to join in on the fun?
On Monday, Sanders revealed his idea of scheduling an NFL-style format spring game rather than the usual intrasquad spring game. The NCAA currently does not allow programs to practice and scrimmage against another team during the spring, while the NFL offseason model thrives.
Should Oregon consider backing Sanders' idea of scrimmaging another team in the spring? There are pros and cons to consider.
This idea comes as a breath of fresh air against a backdrop where many college coaches are cancelling spring football games. The Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans and Nebraska Cornhuskers are among power programs that have canceled spring games for this season. Why? Nebraska coach Matt Rhule cited concerns about other teams scouting players targeting them through the transfer portal.
"I would like to style it like the pros," Sanders said. "I'd like to go against someone [in practice] for a few days, and then you have the spring game. I think the public would be satisfied with that tremendously ... I've told those personnel, who should understand that, that it's a tremendous idea."
NFL teams often hold joint practices in the summer with another team, leading up to an exhibition game between the two sides.
Coach Lanning revealing his plans for the future of Oregon's spring game.
“As long as I’m here, we’ll be doing spring games,” Lanning said.
“I think it’s the best way for us to get better. We’re absolutely gonna have a spring game. . . . Autzen’s one of those places we have a spring game. It’s a game-day environment, creating that environment for those players, the competition that exists in that, and our fans, what they bring to that, I think, is a huge piece. So for me, it’s the right way to cap off the spring.”
For Oregon, a potential benefit to scheduling a spring game scrimmage against a team like Colorado is creating that game-like atmosphere that Lanning values. Often, towards the end of spring camp, teams can get sick of hitting each other and there is a huge benefit to bringing in fresh bodies to compete against. It's a nice switch up when things get testy.
Of course, an offseason meeting between two College Football Playoff contending teams could bring in a lot of national interest and attention - which typically benefits recruiting and marketing.
Speaking of attention grabbing - Oregon hosted Sanders' Buffaloes in 2023 and the Ducks dominated to cruise to a 42-6 win in Autzen Stadium. The matchup had one of the most electric pre-game atmospheres and exciting lead ups in Oregon history. Lanning went viral for a pregame locker room speech, saying “They’re playing for clicks, we’re playing for wins” and the "rivalry" between fans took off.
Another Lanning vs. Sanders show down would be must-see TV... even if just a spring game.
In the NFL, similar to college, the quarterbacks wear noncontact jerseys. A potential downfall is that sometimes the scrimmages in the NFL do have a few fights between teams. Another potential con could be revealing too much of a team's game plan or personnel before the season starts. Or possibly, maybe a team doesn't want that type of attention in the spring.
"Coach Prime" would like to play North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick for Colorado's spring game scrimmage. Prime also has had interest from coach Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange as the first notable school to take Sanders up on his offer.
"We've got to sell this thing out and pack this thing, because the way the trend is going, you never know if this is going to be the last spring game," Sanders said. "I don't believe in that, and I don't really want to condone that... To have it competitive, and to play against your own guys, it can kind of get monotonous, and you really can't tell the level of your guys, because it's the same old same old, everybody kind of knows each other."
Sanders and Lanning are two of the most recognizable and popular college football coaches in the nation. They are also both forward-thinking as ambassadors of the sport. Possibly, the next step is to band together to allow the NCAA to change the rules to allow programs to practice and scrimmage against another team during the spring.