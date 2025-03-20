New York Jets At Oregon Ducks Pro Day, Targeting Terrance Ferguson In NFL Draft?
Former Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson has a rising 2025 NFL Draft stock after an impressive NFL combine and Pro Day in Eugene.
Ferguson is a mismatch nightmare that has drawn comparisons to NFL legend Travis Kelce - and might be the steal of the draft. Among the many NFL scouts and front office staff at Oregon's Pro Day was New York Jets tight ends coach Jeff Blasko.
This is significant because the Jets were expected to use their No. 8 overall draft pick on Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren.
The Aaron Rodgers era is over for the Jets, who added quarterback Justin Fields to take over. Fields needs reliable targets to lead New York back to the NFL playoffs. The Jets are looking for their next starting tight end.
At the combine, Ferguson's 4.63-second 40-yard dash and his 39-inch vertical leap were the best numbers posted by any other player at his position. Notably, Warren and Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (shoulder surgery) did not compete at the combine drills.
Warren and Loveland are expected to be the first tight ends taken off the board in the upcoming NFL Draft while Ferguson has solidified himself as a great third option. Ferguson is projected to be a Day 2 pick (second or third round).
Maybe the Jets decide to draft a different area of need (receiver, offensive line, defensive tackle) with their first round pick and draft a tight end on Day 2. The New York Jets own the No. 42 (Round 2) and No. 73 (Round 3) picks.
The Jets have drafted well recently, especially in 2022, adding starters cornerback Sauce Gardner, running back Breece Hall, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, defensive end Jermaine Johnson
Furguson's NFL draft rise comes as no surprise to Ducks fans. Through four seasons at Oregon from 2021-24, Ferguson finished his career with 134 catches and 16 touchdowns, both school records for a tight end.
Arguably the greatest-ever Oregon tight end, Ferguson hauled in 43 receptions in 2024, which tied the Ducks’ single-season record for catches by a tight end.
Back to the comparisons of Ferguson and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce... Ferguson is honored to be mentioned with Kelce, whose statistics place him amongst the greatest pass-catchers of all-time.
"It is really a blessing and really cool to be put in the same sentence as that guy," Ferguson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "He's done a lot for the game and a lot for the position as tight ends go. But I've definitely watched a lot of his tape. He's a special, special player and he's really revolutionized tight end play."
Ferguson has studied a lot of Kelce's tape and says he partly models his game after Kelce.
"(Kelce) has really good wiggle at the top of his routes," Ferguson told Amaranthus. "He's very fluid in and out of cuts and he just he finds a soft spot in all the zones. Really what makes him special is after the catch. He's hard to take down. He's just he kind of moves like Gumby. He got a little wiggle to him and flow on all of his routes. So trying to take a little bit of that, but he's pretty special."
In addition to the Jets, many NFL teams will look to add a tight end through the draft. The Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts have a need at the position as well. If Ferguson was drafted to the Chargers, he'd be reunited with former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.
The NFL Draft will take place from April 24 to April 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin... And it will be all eyes on which tight end the Jets select.