Dan Lanning Is Proving He’s A Different Kind of Oregon Ducks Coach
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are preparing for a long trip to Iowa City to duel with the Iowa Hawkeyes in week 11 of the college football season. Meanwhile, it seems programs across the country have imploded and have fired their head coaches as a result. Florida, LSU, and Penn State all have said farewell to their respective coaches and will be looking to pluck a coach from top schools across the country.
Ducks coach Dan Lanning has been quite clear that he does not plan on leaving Oregon, and his response to the coaching carousel rumors separates him from previous coaches that have left Oregon.
Lanning Shuts Down Rumors On Rich Eisen's Show
Lanning famously released a video in January of 2024 in which he said, “I will be in Eugene for as long as Eugene will have me.” The video came on the back of the Alabama head coaching job opening up and speculation that Lanning was shortlisted to be the next coach of the Crimson Tide.
More recently, Lanning joined sports radio host Rich Eisen recently to discuss the changing landscape of college football and was once again asked about the possibility of leaving Oregon.
Lanning Reiterates Promise To Oregon Ducks
“What is your interest level in leaving Oregon?” Eisen asked Lanning
“Zero, zero, zero,” Lanning responded, “I’m not leaving Oregon.”
Having your coach be named in coaching searches across the country is a good thing for Ducks fans, as it means the program is in a place right now that other schools are trying to emulate. Lanning saying he is not leaving Oregon should help on the recruiting trail as well, with Ducks players knowing that if they commit to the Ducks, the coach who recruited them will still be at the helm.
Lanning Separates Himself From Former Oregon Ducks Coaches
Lanning’s response on the Rich Eisen Show is a welcome change from the way past coaches at Oregon have handled the same situation. Back in 2017, former Ducks coach Willie Taggart famously asked reporters to “stop with the rumor stuff” instead of claiming he wanted to stay at Oregon. Taggart left Oregon for the Florida State job after the season.
Lanning extended his contract with the Ducks back in March. The Ducks and Lanning agreed to a six-year contract that will run through the 2030 season. According to On3, should Lanning end his contract before the completion, the University of Oregon would be owed $56.7 million, giving the Ducks a hefty cash flow should Lanning ever decide to depart.
Lanning is 42-7 in his three and a half seasons with the Ducks. Lanning has produced a better record in consecutive years with Oregon, going 10-3 in 2022, 12-2 in 2023, and going 13-1 on his way to a Big Ten championship in 2024. Lanning and the Ducks are 7-1 through their first eight games of the 2025 season and are once again in the mix for the biggest prize in college football.