Oregon Coach Dan Lanning's Final Top 25 Rankings Revealed
With the Oregon Ducks 2025-2026 football season becoming a distant memory, the final statements from across the college football world surface to put a bow on one of the more unique years in the sport.
One of those summations of the season comes from the US LBM Coaches Poll, which received it's final votes after weekly submissions all season from coaches across the nation.
With all of college football's top minds submitting their closing thoughts, Oregon coach Dan Lanning's top 25 was recently revealed by USA Today's Erick Smith.
Dan Lanning's Coaches Poll
1. Indiana
2. Miami
3. Ole Miss
4. Oregon
5. Ohio State
6. Georgia
7. Texas Tech
8. Alabama
9. Texas A&M
10. Oklahoma
11. Notre Dame
12. Texas
13. BYU
14. Utah
15. Iowa
16. SMU
17. Michigan
18. Illinois
19. Washington
20. Virginia
21. Louisville
22. James Madison
23. Tulane
24. USC
25. Vanderbilt
When comparing Lanning's top seven picks against the AP Poll, the choices are parallel. However, Lanning did choose Alabama over Texas A&M for the No. 8 and No. 9 spots, respectively.
Unlike the AP Poll, Lanning left the Notre Dame Fighting Irish out of the top 10. Basically, Lanning followed his top 10 with the teams that made it to the quarterfinals in the playoff, which is a matter-of-fact notion.
Lanning also ranked several of Oregon's opponents from this year, with the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes, No. 19 Washington Huskies, and No. 24 USC Trojans all getting nods from Lanning.
MORE: Two Brands That Would Make Perfect Sense For Oregon Uniforms After Rule Change
MORE: Rece Davis Breaks Down Why Oregon Ducks Are Winning the NIL Era
MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Commitment From Elite Legacy Recruit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Why Dan Lanning Ranked Oregon Below Ole Miss
One of the most surprising results from Lanning's final coaching poll is where he put his own team. Instead of placing the Ducks at the No. 3 spot, Lanning placed Ole Miss above the Ducks. The likely reasoning behind Lanning's selection is the performance of both teams in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Oregon, as most Duck fans painfully remember, fell 56-22 to the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. The Hoosiers forced the Ducks into multiple red zone turnovers and put enough pressure on starting Oregon quarterback Dante Moore to create a decisive and swift victory.
On the other hand, the Ole Miss Rebels kept their Fiesta Bowl game against the Miami Hurricanes much closer, only losing 31-27 after the Hurricanes surged back with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter (and a 3-yard rushing touchdown with 18 seconds left thanks to Miami's quarterback Carson Beck).
What Duck Fans Can Take From The Poll
There's a sense of humbleness and also a feeling of resolve when seeing Lanning rank the Ducks under the Rebels. It shows Lanning knows there's work to be done, it shows a "stinging" feeling that Lanning potentially has to not return to the bottom of the semifinalist teams.
In this final poll, Lanning referenced Oregon's toughest opponents, and the shortcomings that were on display in the Peach Bowl. That sense of honesty indicates strife to do better in the future, something Duck fans can feel a sense of hope in as the Ducks return in 2026-2027 for another fight to the playoff.
A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.