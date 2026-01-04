‘Ducks vs. Them’ Video From Texas Tech Has Oregon Fans Fired Up

Oregon Ducks fans are fired up for the 'Ducks vs. Them' cinematic recap video from Oregon's historic 23-0 win over Texas Tech in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.

Ducks fans can't wait to get the inside look into how Oregon coach Dan Lanning motivated his team, who pitched the first shutout in the College Football Playoff in 10 years.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Day 3 of waiting for Ducks vs Them Texas Tech.



Been sitting at my desk since Thursday. Haven’t blinked since noon yesterday. My wife and family are concerned for my health but they just don’t understand. Hopefully today is the day we get the reveal. — 🍑🦆 B1G Duck Energy 🦆🍑 (@B1GDuckEnergyy) January 4, 2026

Dan Lanning's "Pound Of Flesh" Theme vs. Texas Tech

Lanning was in peak master-motivator form in Miami, screaming “pound of flesh” as he led the Ducks onto the Orange Bowl field to face the Red Raiders. The frenzy on social media for the brilliant storytelling from the Oregon video team is building.

The 39-year-old coach addressed the theme again, after the win.

“Strength in numbers. Connection to this group, the way they work all year,” Lanning said. “The sacrifices that they’ve made. They’ve earned this opportunity. I told them to go get their pound of flesh today. They did that today.”

The Ducks vs. Them videos usually are released on a Tuesday after a Saturday game. The Orange Bowl was played on a Thursday so Oregon fans are hoping the video is released Sunday.

Oregon just dropped a bomb in the Orange Bowl, and the 'Ducks vs. Them' video is about to send fans over the edge. Dan Lanning's “pound of flesh” mantra? Pure gold. With highlights like Finney's picks and Ferguson-Reynolds' sneaky fake punt, this is cinematic magic. Buckle up, … — Oregon Ducks | Progrums (@DucksXOX) January 4, 2026

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Ducks became Orange Bowl Champions for the first time in program history and no doubt that the video will be an all-timer. Oregon video team will have many exciting moments to choose from including:

- Special teams successful fake punt in the second quarter with punter James Ferguson-Reynolds completing an 11-yard pass to linebacker Teitum Tuioti for the first down.

- Running back Jordon Davison rushed 15 times for 42 yards and two touchdowns, scoring both of Oregon’s touchdowns in the game.

- True freshman Brandon Finney's electric game. Finney finished the game with three of Oregon’s four takeaways, recording two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

- Linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei setting up Oregon’s first touchdown of the game in the third quarter with a strip sack, forcing a fumble, recovering it and returning it 16 yards to the Texas Tech 6-yard line.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney (4) is interviewed by. ESPN’s Katie George following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

- Tight end Kenyon Sadiq catching four passes for 22 yards to make Oregon program history: breaking the Oregon single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 46 (43, Terrance Ferguson & Ed Dickson).

- Quarterback Dante Moore's calm poise that helped the Ducks to the win. He finished 26-of-33 for 234 passing yards.

With the win, the Ducks advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl to face No. 1 Indiana at 4:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Jan. 9.

Ducks Vs. Them Videos

For those unfamiliar, a Ducks win on Saturday doesn’t end at the final whistle. Fans are treated to a bonus celebration courtesy of Oregon’s video team: cinematic recaps that pull viewers inside Dan Lanning’s locker room speeches, high-energy team meetings and the game’s most electric moments.

Ranking the best-ever Ducks vs. Them videos is a fun exercise for Oregon fans. One that cannot be overlooked is Oregon's double overtime win over Penn State, that showed visuals straight out of a Hollywood movie.

"100,000 people in white. Looks like a white canvas to me and we are about to go paint our f*cking masterpiece," said Oregon coach Dan Lanning to his team at Penn State's White Out, per the video.

Lanning revealed the theme for the week was "death by a thousand cuts" leading up to Oregon's road game vs. Penn State. Throughout the video, Lanning motivated his team by pointing out the "cuts" the Ducks team made on the Nittany Lions during the game.

Not only do the videos delight the fan base, they often grab national headlines and surely boost recruiting.

“I think that group is incredibly talented. They're innovative. I think they appreciate the access that we give them. Give them the opportunity to be able to take advantage of moments. They're doing some stuff that nobody else in college football is doing," Lanning said of Oregon's video team in an exclusive interview with Bri Amaranthus.

"Give them a long leash and hope that you have to say, ‘whoa’ not ‘go.’ That's been that group's mantra - there's some moments where I'm like, ‘hey, whoa.’ But I'd rather be saying that than ‘go,’ and they're pushing the edge every week. They're making it fun for our fans and our recruits across the nation, and they've done an unbelievable job. The product speaks for itself," Lanning said.

With visuals that can stop viewers in their tracks, the Oregon video team earned an impressive seven Northwest Emmy nominations for standout projects like Ducks vs. Them, That Team Out West, and the Stomp Out Cancer episode.