Bryce Boettcher Gets His Wish With Oregon’s Next Playoff Matchup

The Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers will be facing off in the Peach Bowl on Friday, Jan. 9 in Atlanta, Georgia. The winner of this game will earn a spot in the national championship game.

Oregon and Indiana faced off earlier this season, with the Hoosiers getting the best of the Ducks in a 30-20 win at Autzen Stadium. Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher is not backing down from the challenge.

Oregon Beats Texas Tech, Advances To Semifinals vs. Indiana

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon kept their season alive in a low-scoring 23-0 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl. The Ducks defense led the way, pitching a shutout. Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher spoke to Danny Knell of CBS Sports following the game and was asked if he had a preference on who he’d rather face between Indiana and Alabama, Oregon's two potential semifinal opponents.

“Both teams would be awesome but I’d like to get my get back on Indiana,” Boettcher said. “That’d feel pretty good to play them again, but whoever we got, that’s going to be a fun one.”

Bryce Boettcher: "I'd like to get my get back on Indiana." 👀@dannykanell pic.twitter.com/FZeue4zabS — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) January 1, 2026

Indiana and Oregon played back on Oct. 11. The 30-20 Hoosier win is the only loss of the season for Oregon. Indiana on the other hand has not yet lost a game. The Hoosiers entered the playoff with a record of 13-0 and are the No. 1 ranked team in the country.

They dominated the Alabama Crimson Tide in their quarterfinal game in the Rose Bowl by a final score of 38-3. It will be a tough game for Oregon, but the opportunity to avenge their only defeat of the season and only home loss in the past three years is right in front of them.

Rematch in College Football Playoff

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shakes hands with Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti after Indiana defeated Oregon by the score of 30-20 at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon would love nothing more than to beat the only team to beat them this season and advance to the national championship game.

Last season, Oregon faced this same situation but in reverse. The Ducks knocked off the Ohio State Buckeyes in the regular season and entered the playoff 13-0 with the No. 1 ranking in the country. Ohio State and Oregon faced off in a rematch in the quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes got their revenge and beat Oregon 41-21.

Oregon outside linebacker Blake Purchase pressures Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State carried this momentum on and won the national championship. Will Oregon be able to defeat Indiana and ride the wave to a national championship of their own?

The Ducks are 4-point underdogs against the Hoosiers according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Oregon has odds of +154 to win outright while Indiana is -185. The current over/under for this game is at 48.5 points.