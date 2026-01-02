Bryce Boettcher Gets His Wish With Oregon’s Next Playoff Matchup
In this story:
The Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers will be facing off in the Peach Bowl on Friday, Jan. 9 in Atlanta, Georgia. The winner of this game will earn a spot in the national championship game.
Oregon and Indiana faced off earlier this season, with the Hoosiers getting the best of the Ducks in a 30-20 win at Autzen Stadium. Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher is not backing down from the challenge.
Oregon Beats Texas Tech, Advances To Semifinals vs. Indiana
Oregon kept their season alive in a low-scoring 23-0 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl. The Ducks defense led the way, pitching a shutout. Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher spoke to Danny Knell of CBS Sports following the game and was asked if he had a preference on who he’d rather face between Indiana and Alabama, Oregon's two potential semifinal opponents.
“Both teams would be awesome but I’d like to get my get back on Indiana,” Boettcher said. “That’d feel pretty good to play them again, but whoever we got, that’s going to be a fun one.”
Indiana and Oregon played back on Oct. 11. The 30-20 Hoosier win is the only loss of the season for Oregon. Indiana on the other hand has not yet lost a game. The Hoosiers entered the playoff with a record of 13-0 and are the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
They dominated the Alabama Crimson Tide in their quarterfinal game in the Rose Bowl by a final score of 38-3. It will be a tough game for Oregon, but the opportunity to avenge their only defeat of the season and only home loss in the past three years is right in front of them.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Make History With Orange Bowl Helmets
MORE: Shocking Orange Bowl Ticket Prices Days Before Oregon vs. Texas Tech
MORE: Three Observations From Oregon's Orange Bowl Practice In Miami
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Rematch in College Football Playoff
Oregon would love nothing more than to beat the only team to beat them this season and advance to the national championship game.
Last season, Oregon faced this same situation but in reverse. The Ducks knocked off the Ohio State Buckeyes in the regular season and entered the playoff 13-0 with the No. 1 ranking in the country. Ohio State and Oregon faced off in a rematch in the quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes got their revenge and beat Oregon 41-21.
Ohio State carried this momentum on and won the national championship. Will Oregon be able to defeat Indiana and ride the wave to a national championship of their own?
The Ducks are 4-point underdogs against the Hoosiers according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Oregon has odds of +154 to win outright while Indiana is -185. The current over/under for this game is at 48.5 points.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1