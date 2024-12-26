Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Raves About 'Beast' Jordan Burch: Ohio State X-Factor?
The Oregon Ducks are set to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes for the second time this season. The first time around saw an epic 32-31 win for the Ducks at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks managed to stave off the Buckeyes the first time around without their star defensive end Jordan Burch.
With Oregon and Ohio State set to battle again on Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in their College Football Playoff quarterfinal game, Burch will finally get his chance to shine against one of the nation's top teams.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning raved about his defensive stud during a media availability prior to the Rose Bowl.
“Just his size and athleticism. God doesn’t make a lot of people that look like Jordan Burch,” Lanning said.
The Ducks head coach also added that Burch's unique size and athleticism is what makes him not only one of the best players on the team, but on the field on any given day as well.
“When people see him, they’re surprised to hear he’s really 300 pounds because he looks really good at his size, but he plays like a beast on the field, with relentless effort, and the fact that we have great depth and several guys that can play edge positions for us, it allows us to make sure that when he’s on the field he’s fresh, and a fresh Jordan Burch is really dangerous," Lanning said.
Burch has had a profound impact on the Ducks during his time in Eugene. In his two years playing for Oregon, he has put up 64 tackles and 11.5 sacks, including 8.5 sacks this season. His time at Oregon has also been marred by injuries, but it hasn't gotten in the way of his production.
The Buckeyes are missing a key piece of their offensive line in center Seth McLaughlin, which plays into the favor of the Ducks. However, it will be an all-out war between the two schools in the trenches. In Oregon's win over Ohio State during the regular season, it was fellow defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei who had a big game. Uiagalelei had five tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack in a dominant performance from the sophomore defensive end from California.
Despite missing their first showdown back on Oct. 12, Burch will undoubtedly be a big boost to the Ducks as they continue their quest for their first national championship in school history. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 2 p.m. on New Year's Day.
