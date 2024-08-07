Oregon Ducks Football’s Jordan Burch Prioritizes Leadership in Final Season
EUGENE- Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Jordan Burch is prioritizing consistency in his final season of collegiate football. The South Carolina transfer is anticipated to have a breakout season in 2024. Burch has made The Athletic’s "Freak List" for the second straight year, a list curated by Bruce Feldman to compile all of the most ridiculous athletes in college football.
“He is really unique. He’s put on 13 pounds of muscle,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “He’s different and is playing to attributes.”
This season, Burch has taken on a leadership role that translates off the field as well. Tuesday after Oregon’s sixth day of fall camp, Burch explained why he has taken on more of a leadership role, as well as the importance of being around good players, and the need to stay consistent and take care of younger teammates.
Here are some key quotes from Jordan Burch following day six of Oregon’s fall camp:
Jordan Burch on fall camp so far:
“We’re trying to stay consistent. Each day we're learning something new. And then we got like younger guys on the team that are having fun. They're asking questions.”
Jordan Burch on his leadership role:
“I got younger people in my room, so I got to take care of them to make sure they're in the right position, right spot, so I got to talk now.”
Jordan Burch on younger teammates:
“They teach me a lot. People have different mindsets and different pass-rush moves,so I learn a lot from them too. Just being around them, it’s a good group of guys, always making jokes, just fun to be around.”
Jordan Burch on Jamaree Caldwell:
“Jamaree Caldwell, you know, since he came from, you know, JUCO and Houston and coming here and trying to learn the playbook. He’s been doing pretty good and the whole group as a whole, you know, they’ve been stepping up and making plays out there.”
Jordan Burch on Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti:
“Matayo (Uiagalelei) is pretty crafty, and Teitum (Tuioti), he’s like that too. “They had a pretty good bag last year, I was taking notes from them then too. But this year they’ve been stepping up, and we’ve been going over different moves and having to prepare for this O-line.”
Jordan Burch on freshman five-star edge Elijah Rushing:
“Early spring, his pass-rush was a little bit shaky, but now I think he has it down pat. He’s using different moves, he’s using his arms, he’s using his hands. His growth has been tremendous.”
Jordan Burch on competition:
“I love we have competition because the offense is talking and we’re talking too. Anytime we have like sprints on the line or any little extra workout, you know, we’re all talking to each other and it pushes each player on the team.”