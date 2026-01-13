Oregon Ducks National Championship Betting Odds Revealed For Next Season

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is set between the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes on Monday, Jan. 19, but betting odds for the 2026 season have already been released.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Oregon Ducks are tied with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the fifth-best odds of winning the 2026-27 national title at +1000. Only the Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers, Texas Longhorns, and Georgia Bulldogs have more favorable odds than Oregon and Notre Dame.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman looks on during the first half of a NCAA football game against Navy at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2026-27 National Championship Odds

1. Ohio State +600

2. Indiana +700

3. Texas +750

4. Georgia +800

5. Oregon +1000

5. Notre Dame +1000

7. LSU +1200

8. Alabama +1400

9. Texas Tech +1500

10. Texas A&M +1600

11. Miami +2000

12. USC +3500

Indiana is favored by 8.5 points over Miami for Monday's national title game, and oddsmakers are projecting the Hoosiers to have continued success under coach Curt Cignetti. Indiana has already landed a few impact transfers, including former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover and Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh.

Ohio State is also expected to contend for a national championship with an offense led by quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

The Ducks have the third-best odds in the Big Ten, although their odds will likely change depending on if Oregon quarterback Dante Moore decides to return to school or enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

A number of Oregon underclassmen have already announced they are forgoing the NFL Draft, including the entire starting defensive line: Matayo Uiagalelei, Bear Alexander, A'Mauri Washington, and Teitum Tuioti. Additionally, Ducks center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu has already made his plans clear as Oregon will return its starting center in 2026.

Other Ducks like wide receiver Evan Stewart, safety Dillon Thieneman, and tight end Kenyon Sadiq have yet to announce their respective decisions.

What Dan Lanning Said About Oregon's Season-Ending Loss

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's season ended abruptly with a loss to Indiana in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, but the Ducks advanced farther in the College Football Playoff than ever previously under Ducks coach Dan Lanning. Still, the Hoosiers dominated Oregon in the Peach Bowl, and Lanning spoke about how the adversity might help his Ducks team in the long run.

"I think every man can learn from adversity. I just told that whole locker room, right, this is going to be about how you respond in life. This is going to be a life lesson that a lot of people never get. We just got our butt kicked. Right? That's going to happen in life, right, and not just Dante," Lanning said after the Peach Bowl.

"Every single person in the locker room, every coach, every person can learn, 'Hey, how do you respond to that.' Some people crawl into a hole, right, don't face the music. Some people say, okay, let's figure it out. Let me challenge myself so I can be better. Let me be an example of how you handle moments like this. I think there is a way to handle that," the Oregon coach continued.

