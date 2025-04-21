Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reveals NFL Coaching Dreams: 'Used To Want To'
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has publicly affirmed his commitment to Oregon numerous times, and he did so again in an interview with former NFL offensive lineman Taylor Lewan and linebacker Will Compton on an episode of their podcast, "Bussin' With The Boys."
Lanning was asked about his potential dreams of coaching in the NFL by Compton, and his response lines up with his previous statements about how the Ducks coach feels about being in Eugene, Oregon.
"I think you figure out, like we talked about earlier, where do you really it? You know, your niche. And I do feel like this age group is the group that I connect with unbelievably. Like I always think back to everybody's always thinking about 'What's next? What's next? What's next?' And for me, I'm more of the 'Thank you.' Like, I get to do this, here. I can't imagine going to do this somewhere else because of the opportunity that Oregon's given me," said Lanning.
"So often everyone's like, 'Well I can go do this somewhere else.' I want to do it here. I want to make it happen here because they believed in me. It wasn't like I was a head coach coming from somewhere else. I was a (defensive) coordinator and hadn't been a head coach. I coached a third grade basketball team in high school, right? So they gave me an opportunity, why not do it here?" Lanning continued.
Lanning's feelings are most likely already known by Ducks fans by now. In November of 2022, the Oregon coach was connected to the Auburn Tigers head coaching job, but he quickly shut down those rumors when speaking to the media.
"The reality is, the grass is not always greener; in fact, the grass is damn green in Eugene. I want to be here in Eugene for as long as Eugene will have me," Lanning said. "This place has everything that I could possibly want. Everything my family would ever want. I have an 11-year old that's lived in eight different states. The last thing I want to do for everyone is leave. I want to enjoy this opportunity here. It's been a phenomenal place for us."
MORE: Dan Lanning EXCLUSIVE: Why Oregon Ducks Are Thriving In NIL, Transfer Portal Era
MORE: Oregon Ducks 2025 Schedule: Toughest Road Games In Big Ten Slate
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Details Quarterback Dante Moore's 'Swagger' And 'Arm Talent'
With his success at Oregon, Lanning has become a hot commodity in the coaching world. When legendary college coach Nick Saban retired, the Alabama Crimson Tide were reportedly interested in hiring Lanning away from the Ducks. However, Alabama hired former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer while Lanning remained in Eugene, Oregon.
In fact, the Crimson Tide's announcement of DeBoer as Saban's successor came a day after Lanning posted a video onto social media that resurfaced his saying: "The grass is damn green in Eugene." The Ducks even sell official merchandise with that quote from Lanning on it.
As a result, Lanning's latest answer to the NFL coaching question on "Bussin' With The Boys" was not a shocking one. He won a national championship as the defensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart, but Lanning does not seem to be satisfied until he wins one as the leader of his own program.
The Oregon coach was born in Kansas City and is a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. Inevitably, Chiefs coach Andy Reid will retire, but will they turn to Lanning as a possible replacement? Despite his public comments, would Lanning turn down a chance to coach his favorite NFL team?
Lanning and the Ducks reached the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed after an undefeated regular season in 2024, but it all came crashing down against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl.
Oregon is expected to compete for another Big Ten championship and potential national title in 2025. Can Lanning and the Ducks go farther than they did last year?